It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
Jeff Dunham to perform at Van Andel Arena on December 29
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Dunham will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, December 29.
