XprtNurse
3d ago
I’m getting sick of this 💩. Missoula is becoming a haven for vagrants, homeless, drunks and god knows who else is hiding out at that homeless camp on Clark fork river Dr. We need to clean house re city/county govt bc they are WORTHLESS😡😡😡
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Assaults, Thefts, DUIs, and Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 22 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “One of those was a violation of...
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
Missoula Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Bag of Car Parts
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of Old Grant Creek Road. Near a motorhome, they encountered a female, a male, and 57-year-old Billy Rogers. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Billy Rogers is under arrest for felony...
New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
Florida requests Missoula crew members prolong stay for hurricane recovery
The state of Florida has requested that a team of Missoula city and county emergency responders prolong their stay to continue helping in the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
It’s Not Quiet Quitting When You Learn to Drive Truck at U.M.
They may end up traveling all over the country, but some University of Montana students are learning it's possible to get the training they need right here at home. Even before the pandemic, we were hearing about the shortage of commercial truck drivers, and by last year the American Trucking Association estimated there was a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That's expected to double by 2030 to 160,000.
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter Seeks Approval From Council
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
Missoula Emergency Team Helps Set Up Mobile Hospital in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team continues its efforts in Florida to help those displaced due to Hurricane Ian as they begin to dig out and rebuild their homes and businesses. Communications Director Nick Holloway has been checking in with the KGVO Newsmaker’s line...
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
