Pennyworth is back with a new season on a new streaming service — and it’s even got a new title. The Batman prequel all about Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s future butler, is now titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler and rolling out new episodes on HBO Max. It’s the same retro spy thriller that fans knew and loved on Epix, now with a much more descriptive (and fun!) title and a place alongside lots of other Batman content over on HBO Max. And if you haven’t been able to check out young Alfred Pennyworth’s days as a soldier and freedom fighter in a fascistic, alternate history version of 1960s London, you can catch up with the first two seasons on HBO Max before diving into Season 3. Oh yeah — and Season 3 is gonna adapt some of V for Vendetta, which is not a Batman story in the slightest. That’s how unpredictable Pennyworth is.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO