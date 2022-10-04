Read full article on original website
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly will be appearing in Miramax and Sony’s upcoming film Here alongside Tom Hanks. Frequent Hanks collaborator Robert Zemeckis will direct. Eric Roth is currently adapting the script with Zemeckis and Jack Rapke producing, Deadline reports. ImageMovers will be producing alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Miramax will distribute the film in foreign countries, while Sony Pictures will bring it to American screens.
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Norman Reedus went on quite the journey to propose to Diane Kruger. The 53-year-old actor detailed the saga of how he asked Kruger, 46, to marry him in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, revealing how it all went down and the adorable reaction from the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Nova.
Slide 1 of 94: Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this actor... "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus posed with his family -- fiancée Diane Kruger, mother Marianne Reedus and son Mingus Reedus (whose mom is model Helena Christensen) -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2022.Now keep reading for more...
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
Tristan Dugray left Chilton after season 2 of 'Gilmore Girls,' but he could have hung around for more. Did Chad Michael Murray thwart Amy Sherman-Palladino's plans?
Eddie Murphy, 61, looks like he’s hardly aged a day since he shot to stardom playing Axel Foley, a street smart Detroit cop who moves to Los Angeles to investigate his friend’s murder, in the 1984 box-office smash Beverly Hills Cop. The Golden Globe winner is reprising the iconic role for the upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and in photos from an Oct. 3 night shoot in downtown Los Angeles, it’s clear his Detroit Lions varsity jacket is back in action too. Eddie paired his signature letterman-style jacket with a yellow t-shirt, faded jeans and classic Adidas sneakers. He was joined in the scene by his co-star Taylour Paige, 31, who wore a fitted grey suit and heels.
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Reese Witherspoon teased some upcoming romance in the latest season of The Morning Show, telling fans they can expect to see some action between one of the show's stars, Jennifer Aniston, and newcomer, Jon Hamm. "We are beyond excited," the Legally Blonde star said of their new cast addition during...
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed. Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Ben Affleck has had a fascinating career trajectory, from nabbing an Academy Award alongside longtime buddy Matt Damon for their "Good Will Hunting" screenplay, to collaborating multiple times with indie filmmaker Kevin Smith, trying his hand at playing superheroes Daredevil and Batman to mostly dismaying results, and finally re-emerging as an auteur in his own right by directing Best Picture winner "Argo" (via CNN).
Though it has been nearly eight years since Sons of Anarchy ended, Charlie Hunnam has expressed his interest in returning to the franchise. However, how will it happen with the death of his character, Jax Teller?. The Sons of Anarchy finale saw Jax die when he decided to sacrifice himself...
"He is one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with. I think that's why our storyline connected with people," Macfarlane says of his bond with Rhys They say you never forget your first fictional husband, and that's certainly true for Brothers and Sisters costars Luke Macfarlane and Matthew Rhys. Although 11 years have passed since the actors played husbands on the beloved ABC drama, they've remained close friends. "Matthew Rhys is truly a gentleman, he really is," Macfarlane tells PEOPLE. "He's one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with....
Mike Flanagan has, of late, distinguished himself as one of Netflix’s signature creators and as a generational figure in the horror genre; though his past series for the streamer, including “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” have been of various quality overall and from episode to episode, they’re consistently interesting. His willingness to engage ideas with his scares sets him apart, perhaps more than it should. So it is with “The Midnight Club,” which Flanagan and Leah Fong co-created based on the work of YA novelist Christopher Pike. Here, Iman Benson plays Ilonka, a college-bound high school salutatorian who...
Swank starred as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid — but she said there haven't been any conversations of her reviving the role for Netflix's Cobra Kai Hilary Swank is still waiting for a call from Cobra Kai. After appearing in the 1994 film The Next Karate Kid as Julie Pierce, Swank, 48, has been asked countless times by fans if she'll ever appear in the Netflix karate series. "I'm not in Cobra Kai, no one's asked me to be in Cobra Kai," Swank told Kelly Ripa and...
