Feds charge S.F. dad, son with fraud in alleged COVID relief scam

Shown is a portion of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Borrower Application Form, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Washington (Small Business Administration/AP Photo/Wayne Partlow) Wayne Partlow/Associated Press

A San Francisco father and son are facing federal conspiracy and fraud charges after allegedly obtaining a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan and raising nearly $15 million from investors to fund an artificial intelligence company.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Santos Rene Soto, 59, and Santos Moises Soto III, 39, with 11 felonies after the pair misrepresented the success of the company — first as an AI assistant for clothing retailers, then as the creator of a wearable device that used artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 — while raising more than $14.5 million in investment funds.

The Sotos then obtained a $669,700 Paycheck Protection Program loan under the CARES Act after claiming in an application that their company, GoldenSpear, had 33 U.S. employees whom they paid nearly $268,000 in every month.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement that, in actuality, GoldenSpear allegedly averaged no more than eight employees whom they paid no more than $67,000 every month.

In all, prosecutors charged Soto III with one count of conspiracy, another count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements on a loan application. The elder Soto faced the same charges, minus one count of wire fraud.

Soto III served as GoldenSpear's CEO, while his father acted as a board member. Between 2017 and the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Soto III allegedly raised $12.5 million after telling investors that "numerous established business entities" had either entered into contracts with the company or discussed potential investments and acquisitions, according to prosecutors.

GoldenSpear used "visual and textual algorithms" in its AI fashion assistant, which it said helped retailers identify clothing brands customers would want to purchase. But at the start of the pandemic in 2020, prosecutors said the pair then started raising investment funds for a subsidiary known as "AI Health."

The Sotos told prospective investors that the subsidiary was conducting a survey with data from a children's hospital in Los Angeles, and that students and staff in an L.A. high school wore the devices that they claimed could detect COVID-19. They raised more than $2.5 million, according to prosecutors, while allegedly telling investors that "a prominent accounting firm valued AI Health at more than $100 million."

The San Francisco father and son are set to appear in federal court again at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. If the duo is convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 or 30 years, while the court could also order them to pay fines, restitution or possibly forfeit assets on each count.