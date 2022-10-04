For those of us looking from the outside in, the decision to exit his football career seems easy, and it should be. He’s too young to risk his future with possible neurological problems. But, playing the game you love, be one of the few who can make the sport a career, make a ton of money, gain a family outside of your blood family and so on, it’s an extremely difficult decision to make. Having to give up all that you’ve worked for after a short time as a professional athlete. Still, a no brainer when you look at your future and your brain health. He’s in a tough position right now and I hope he makes the right decision for himself whatever that may be.
So everybody's going to keep pretending as if we don't know that boxers and MMA fighters don't get concussed multiple times in the same fight let alone the same week. Suddenly Tua Tagovailoa has invented the football concussion 🤦🏿♂️. The same people who said he sucked(he proved them wrong), are the same ones who are now trying to push him out the league under the guise of concussion safety.
