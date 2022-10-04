ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Amid nursing shortage, two people switch careers to better serve Memphis

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOMw4_0iMAe8UW00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As healthcare workers continue to grapple with working through a pandemic, the U.S. is still in the middle of a major nurse shortage.

In fact, the nation’s shortage of nurses is expected to surpass 500,000 by 2025.

Some people are making career switches to help fill the gap.

FOX13 spoke with two ER nurses at St. Francis- Bartlett Hospital who discovered their call to nursing as a second career.

They said entering a new line of work can be daunting, but they want people to know it is not impossible.

For Cary Hamilton and Audrey Mills, working as nurses in the ER is more than a job. It’s a calling.

“Honestly, it’s the comradery,” Hamilton said. “The team I work with is a relationship like no other.”

“I love having the opportunity to take care of people and have that calmness during times of emergencies when they don’t know what is going on,” Mills said. “I like being able to provide that.”

Hamilton and Mills didn’t always know this is what they were called to do. They both started out in different careers.

“Actually, I started out in the car business, and the car business was really good for me until the economy took a crash,” Hamilton said.

“I originally started as a zookeeper at the Memphis Zoo,” Mills said.

As a car fanatic and an animal lover, Hamilton and Mills enjoyed their jobs, but they wanted something more.

Knowing they loved helping people; they went back to school.

Eventually, they were led down a non-traditional path to nursing.

“There is a shortage of nurses. So, we’ve been picking up extra shifts doing our best to make sure patient care is top notch regardless of whether we are short staffed or not,” Hamilton said.

“Nursing, healthcare in general, and EMS, all of that has to be something that feels right in our soul kind of calling for you to do, because it is tough,” Mills said.

Working through a pandemic and a nursing shortage hasn’t been easy, but Hamilton and Mills wouldn’t have it any other way.

They want other people to know it’s never too late to make a change.

“Even if it’s not nursing, it’s just never too late to change,” Hamilton said. “Put your best foot forward and keep moving. You can accomplish anything you want to accomplish.”

More than a quarter of second-career nurses are over the age of 40, according to the American Nurses Association.

Many schools now offer accelerated BSN programs online that make it easier than ever to earn a degree and qualify to be a nurse.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Cold, flu, or allergies? Doctor breaks down how to navigate illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems to be that time of year where people are playing the yucky game from allergies to the flu. Dr. Arlesia Jones with Methodist Medical Group joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to break down what everyone needs to know to navigate their illness.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartlett, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bartlett, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Inc.com

5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less

If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Nursing Schools#Nursing Care#Memphis Zoo#Vocational Skills
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UPS hiring seasonal workers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a new job ahead of the holiday season?. UPS is hiring around 600 seasonal workers in Memphis, according to a release from the company. UPS will host a job fair Friday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 3675 Swinnea Rd. in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Advocates unsurprised, but outraged, by death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No transparency. Little accountability. Those who fight for an improved criminal justice system in the Mid-South said the Shelby County Jail has reached rock bottom. From meeting basic healthcare needs to providing proper supervision and security, prison reform advocates said Wednesday’s death of an inmate inside...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Germantown High students speak out against ‘3G’ bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are not the only ones fighting to keep three schools with the Germantown name under the Memphis-Shelby County school system. Germantown High students and supporters continued to speak out Thursday against the so-called ‘3G’ Bill, a new state law that prohibits any district from operating within another municipality without an agreement. The […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
localmemphis.com

Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair

Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA). There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration. Register for...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
128K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy