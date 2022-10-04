ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 seasons in and Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) still finds new ways to keep the familiar formula exciting. The latest season kicked off on September 19 and week three introduced an action-packed theme: James Bond night on Dancing with the Stars. But the thrills didn’t stop there, as the show also featured an especially star-studded array of dancers to be #1 on 007 night.
