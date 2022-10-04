Read full article on original website
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Features James Bond-Theme Night Featuring Cheryl Ladd, Selma Blair
31 seasons in and Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) still finds new ways to keep the familiar formula exciting. The latest season kicked off on September 19 and week three introduced an action-packed theme: James Bond night on Dancing with the Stars. But the thrills didn’t stop there, as the show also featured an especially star-studded array of dancers to be #1 on 007 night.
Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp
Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening. RELATED: Prince Jackson continues father Michael...
Will Smith Makes Rare Appearance In Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday Video: Watch
Will Smith made a rare appearance on video as he celebrated the birthday of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who turned 51 on September 18. The Bad Boys star, 53, was captured singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife of more than 25 years. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday. Thank you,” Jada captioned the short clip alongside several heart face emojis.
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are 'having fun' as the rumored couple is spotted getting cozy in NYC
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to spark romance rumors after they were seen getting cozy during New York Fashion Week at an after-party hosted by the "Titanic" star's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol. The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel were pictured having a close conversation last Saturday...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Yolanda Hadid Approves of Daughter Gigi Hadid’s Relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio: She’s ‘Over the Moon’
Mom’s approval. Yolanda Hadid is “over the moon” that her daughter Gigi Hadid has moved on with Leonardo DiCaprio following her drama with the model’s ex Zayn Malik, an insider tells In Touch. “She has not and will not forgive Zayn for getting into an altercation...
Gigi Hadid Might Be Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Oldest' GF In A While But She Broke A 'Girl Code'
Leonardo DiCaprio is back on the dating scene after his recent breakup with long-term girlfriend Camilla Morrone, and he didn't wait long to find a new leading lady in his life in the form of supermodel Gigi Hadid, as per recent reports. According to the US Weekly, the Titanic actor...
Julianne Hough's Fans Are Blown Away By Her New Hair—Are You Sure That's Not Taylor Swift?!
Julianne Hough is the latest A-lister to get bangs, and her fans are completely blown away by how different the simple cut has made her look! The 33-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro shared her stunning hair transformation with her fans via a three-image carousel on Instagram on September 14th – and we can confirm that she, and the new ‘do – looks flawless from every angle!
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ Happened Because ‘People Will Look for Drama Anywhere’
Olivia Wilde is finally addressing one of the controversies surrounding her movie Don't Worry Darling: spitgate. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday (Sept. 21), the actress and director confirmed Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. "He did not,"...
Candace Cameron Bure Is a Natural Stunner! See the ‘Full House’ Alum’s Photos Without Makeup
Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure is a natural beauty! The sitcom star enjoys showing fans her skincare and beauty regimen on social media. Her makeup-free photos are absolutely gorgeous. A huge part of Candace’s skincare routine is centered around using Lancer products. She has long been a fan and...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Says Going on 'Red Table Talk' Encouraged Her to Go to Rehab
Kelly Osbourne took the opportunity to guest host for Wednesday's Red Table Talk episode and revealed the power the show wields when it comes to therapeutics. So much so, Osbourne says, her 2021 appearance encouraged her to go back to rehab, and it changed her life. The 37-year-old, who is...
Gigi Hadid & Leo DiCaprio Photographed at Same Hotel During PFW Amid Rumored Romance
Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, may not be an item, but they definitely appear to be enjoying each other’s company. People seemed sure the model and actor had been hanging out again after they were spotted at the very same hotel during Paris Fashion Week. Fans aren’t...
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Johnny Depp is the proud father of two kids. The actor welcomed a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp, with his former partner Vanessa Paradis before the pair split in 2012. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp told Britain's Psychologies...
