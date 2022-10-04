ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 exciting weekend events—pumpkins, puppies + shopping—Oct. 7-9

‘Tis the season for pumpkins, football games and shopping for cozy sweaters. With the weekend ahead, Birmingham is filled with fall events you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to discover what’s happening in The Magic City, October 7-9. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners

The longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is officially for sale, listed at $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners. Keep reading for all the details. Home to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham for 37 years. Completed in 1984, the building at 2101 4th Avenue North has been home...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Parks Recreation#City Hall#Racial Equity#The Philip Morris Fund
Bham Now

COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham

The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places and Things

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **THE HANGOVERS, HYPERSPACE & PEDESTRIAN UNREST at the Nick. **THE MIDNIGHT at Iron City. **EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Birmingham votes to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

On Tuesday, the City of Birmingham joined the growing list of Alabama cities that have voted to pass an ordinance allowing marijuana dispensaries within their city limits. “Yesterday, the City of Birmingham took the first steps to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in our city,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “Licensing will begin next year.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NOW OPEN: Boho Tea Bar opens 2nd location in Montevallo

Saddle up, Montevallo—a new tea bar is coming your way. Boho Tea Bar is opening a second location, so we’re sharing everything you need to know about the one-of-a-kind boba spot. Welcome to Boho Tea Bar Montevallo. Boho Tea Bar is a family-oriented business that seeks to serve...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Bham Now

Back Forty Beer Company CEO Hatton Smith talks mission, goals + more with United Way

You’ve probably heard Hatton Smith’s name before—you may know him as the CEO behind your favorite six-pack of Back Forty Beer at the Piggly Wiggly or the former CEO of Royal Cup Coffee. Even better than his great taste in beer, he’s a huge advocate for the Birmingham community and the United Way of Central Alabama. Keep reading to hear how he got the crowd excited at United Way’s professional development luncheon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy