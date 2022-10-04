Read full article on original website
Bham Now
6 local pop-up markets this fall, including Woodlawn Street Market
Leaves are falling and the weather is cooling down — fall is officially here in The Magic City. To celebrate the days ahead, we suggest venturing to one of Birmingham’s unique local pop-up markets. Read on for our top six and why you’ll love them. 1. Woodlawn...
Bham Now
K & J’s Elegant Pastries coming to former Dreamcakes Cafe at Ross Bridge
Huge news for sweet tooths in Hoover! Fan-favorite local bakery K & J’s Elegant Pastries is opening a new location in Ross Bridge at the former Dreamcakes Cafe. Keep reading to learn more!. K & J’s Exciting News. On Friday, October 7, K & J’s Elegant Pastries founder...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23
Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
Bham Now
6 exciting weekend events—pumpkins, puppies + shopping—Oct. 7-9
‘Tis the season for pumpkins, football games and shopping for cozy sweaters. With the weekend ahead, Birmingham is filled with fall events you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to discover what’s happening in The Magic City, October 7-9. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to...
5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More
Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
Bham Now
Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners
The longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is officially for sale, listed at $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners. Keep reading for all the details. Home to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham for 37 years. Completed in 1984, the building at 2101 4th Avenue North has been home...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham
The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 7-9
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
birminghamtimes.com
People, Places and Things
**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **THE HANGOVERS, HYPERSPACE & PEDESTRIAN UNREST at the Nick. **THE MIDNIGHT at Iron City. **EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Prominent downtown building on First Ave N. changes hands in $5M portfolio sale
With new businesses and startups popping up everywhere in Birmingham, exciting deals are to the historic First Ave N. Most recently, Tax Break Recovery, LLC has purchased 2121 and 2127 1st Ave North through Harbert Realty Services from private equity firm, Sixty West. Keep reading to discover why this is a big move for this local company.
Bham Now
3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside
With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
Bham Now
Get free candy + family-friendly fun at this local Trunk or Treat, Oct. 23
Halloween looms ahead, which means it’s time to score as much free candy as possible! Get ready to break out your costume and deck out your trunk with spooky spirit, here are five reasons to attend Asbury United Methodist Church’s Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 23. 1....
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified
A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
altoday.com
Birmingham votes to allow medical marijuana dispensaries
On Tuesday, the City of Birmingham joined the growing list of Alabama cities that have voted to pass an ordinance allowing marijuana dispensaries within their city limits. “Yesterday, the City of Birmingham took the first steps to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in our city,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “Licensing will begin next year.”
Bham Now
NOW OPEN: Boho Tea Bar opens 2nd location in Montevallo
Saddle up, Montevallo—a new tea bar is coming your way. Boho Tea Bar is opening a second location, so we’re sharing everything you need to know about the one-of-a-kind boba spot. Welcome to Boho Tea Bar Montevallo. Boho Tea Bar is a family-oriented business that seeks to serve...
Bham Now
Back Forty Beer Company CEO Hatton Smith talks mission, goals + more with United Way
You’ve probably heard Hatton Smith’s name before—you may know him as the CEO behind your favorite six-pack of Back Forty Beer at the Piggly Wiggly or the former CEO of Royal Cup Coffee. Even better than his great taste in beer, he’s a huge advocate for the Birmingham community and the United Way of Central Alabama. Keep reading to hear how he got the crowd excited at United Way’s professional development luncheon.
