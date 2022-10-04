Read full article on original website
Related
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
KOCO
Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
yukonprogressnews.com
Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft
EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Sayre woman charged with sending inappropriate pictures to high school student
SAYRE, Okla. — A woman in Sayre was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to a high school student. An investigation in Beckham County is underway. She was a librarian at Sayre High School earlier this year. The case is now under investigation by the District Attorney’s office. Court documents...
KOCO
11-year-old killed after being ejected from car in crash near Canton Lake
Okla. — An 11-year-old was killed after she was ejected from a car crash near Canton Lake. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was the young girl and the 47-year-old driver in the car. KOCO 5 doesn’t know how the crash happened, but neither person was wearing their seat belt.
Putnam City Public Schools Employee Arrested On Drug Complaints, Booked Into Jail
A Putnam City Public Schools employee was arrested on two drug complaints Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to parents, the PCPS employee worked as a paraprofessional. The district said the employee is accused of possessing illegal drugs and was subsequently arrested by school police. The employee has been...
Comments / 1