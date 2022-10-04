ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, OK

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft

EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
