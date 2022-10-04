TRINITY, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot in Trinity, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Roy Farlow and Archdale roads around 11 a.m. after a person was shot in the area. After being evaluated by authorities, the victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. According to the sheriff's office, the patient is in stable condition at this time.

TRINITY, NC ・ 43 MINUTES AGO