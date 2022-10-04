Read full article on original website
Hochul signs laws to boost women and minority-owned businesses
A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
Massachusetts pot shops brace for dispensaries to open in New York
For many New Yorkers, crossing the border to Massachusetts to legally purchase marijuana will soon be in the rear-view mirror. New York state is working on licensing retailers, and some are on track to open by the end of 2022. But until then, for adult-use customers like Mike McCallion, Massachusetts it is.
WNY prepared to submit tech hub bid when application period starts
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A regional collaboration spanning the Western New York and Rochester areas has been in the works for well over a year, even before the federal government passed the CHIPS Act. Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Tom Kucharski said while Congress has now passed the bill, the organization is...
What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?
One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
Spectrum/Siena Poll: Majority of Floridians have reduced spending over the last year
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 65% of likely voters in Florida had to cut back their spending on key items due to inflation and other economic factors. Additionally, 28% of respondents said that they are living about the same lifestyle as they were a year ago. Only...
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
Upstate educators and researchers applaud Micron's commitment
More chip manufacturing is coming New York. “They’re kind of a commodity to everybody,” said Nathaniel Cady, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Empire Innovation Professor and interim vice president of research. “But they’re literally the latest and greatest technology.”. Chipmaker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to build a...
Wisconsin room tax revenues mostly rebound, while business travel lags
MADISON, Wis. — Taxes charged on hotel rooms across Wisconsin took a huge hit when the pandemic began, but they’re starting to recover. Nearly 300 municipalities across the state charge a room tax. Sometimes there can be multiple taxes, including for a city, county or special district. These...
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
Who determines voter eligibility?
November 6th, 2018 – Florida voters passed Amendment 4, 65 to 35. The citizen’s initiative called for the automatic restoration of felon voting rights upon completion of their sentences. June 28, 2019 – Governor Ron DeSantis signs into law Senate Bill 7066, an implementing bill for Amendment 4....
Massachusetts Salvation Army captain carries out relief work in Puerto Rico
LOIZA, Puerto Rico - Captain Kevin Polito left his Salvation Army post in Milford to help with Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He got to Loiza Wednesday morning. It's a beach community on the northern part of the island where they were hit with a heavy storm surge.
Photo essay: Mamacitas booms by bringing flavor of Puerto Rico to CNY
Just two years after rolling down Central New York streets in her Mamacitas food truck, Sara Rius has made the leap to opening a new standalone restaurant in North Syracuse and finding herself busier than ever creating what she calls authentic Puerto Rican food “with a gringa twist.”. “I...
Ohio to host Forbes Under 30 summits
CLEVELAND — Forbes announced on Wednesday it will host the next three Under 30 Summits in Ohio. The first one will be in Cleveland in 2023, in Cincinnati in 2024 and Columbus in 2025. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is excited about what this means for Cleveland. “Having Forbes in...
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality
As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
Newsom’s housing bills still a few years away from coming into effect
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills addressing the state’s housing shortage and affordable housing crisis, now comes the challenging part. Real estate experts stress that California residents should be patient. “These things take time,” said Peter Belisle, president of the southwest region for JLL....
Breweries making a comeback in Ohio
CINCINNATI — As many businesses are working to get back to pre-pandemic operations, the brewery industry here in Ohio is making its comeback. The over $3 billion industry in the Buckeye state is showing just how valuable it is. What You Need To Know. Ohio's brewery industry is the...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian in SW Florida
Spectrum News reporter Angie Angers has spent this week in southwest Florida, checking out the damage caused by the destructive Hurricane Ian. Check out her video and photos below. You can also follow Angie on Twitter @angie_angers.
