Gas Price

New car prices may soon start coming down

New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
MARKETS
Buying Cars
Money

Home Prices Are Falling at the Fastest Pace Since the Great Recession

The red-hot housing market appears to officially be a thing of the past. A new report from mortgage technology and data provider Black Knight shows that median home prices fell 1.05% in July and 0.98% in August. That’s “two straight months of significant pullbacks after more than two years of record-breaking growth,” Black Knight Data & Analytics president Ben Graboske said in a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline.S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P 500's EPS by $4.74. Berkshire Hathaway's public stock portfolio is so large it's set to have an...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Amazon recently performed a 20-for-1 stock split and is trading at around $122 per share. Bank of America has been the top-performing mega bank stock over the past 10 years, up by a compound average of 13.5% per year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
STOCKS

