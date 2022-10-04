Read full article on original website
New car prices may soon start coming down
New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses
Michael Burry expects US stocks to fall further and many investors to incur heavy losses. The "Big Short" investor compared the ongoing market slump to the onset of the dot-com crash. Burry slammed the passive-investing boom for inflating asset prices in recent years. Michael Burry warned US stocks have further...
Home prices are falling in 6 major US cities and still rising in 14. Here's how the major markets are faring as buyers adjust to the end of the boom.
Metropolitan hubs in California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington are the first to show the housing market caving and home prices on the decline.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early
These two companies are growing their revenue and earnings with each passing year.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of large US companies said there'd be a recession within the next year. Only a third said it would be mild and short, and most expect it to affect their company's growth. Netflix, Microsoft, and Tesla have laid off staff. Some companies plan to pause ESG efforts.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio no longer thinks 'cash is trash' - and says the Fed has hiked interest rates enough for now
The Bridgewater Associates co-chief said he's warmed to the US dollar because of higher interest rates and the Fed shrinking its balance sheet.
Home Prices Are Falling at the Fastest Pace Since the Great Recession
The red-hot housing market appears to officially be a thing of the past. A new report from mortgage technology and data provider Black Knight shows that median home prices fell 1.05% in July and 0.98% in August. That’s “two straight months of significant pullbacks after more than two years of record-breaking growth,” Black Knight Data & Analytics president Ben Graboske said in a news release.
US home prices are falling at the fastest rate since the Great Financial Crisis, says Black Knight
Home prices fell in August for the second straight month, according to data from Black Knight. Median prices fell 0.98% in August, following July's upwardly revised 1.05% monthly decline. They mark the biggest single-month price declines since January 2009 and are among the eight largest on record. Home prices fell...
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider
Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500
Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline.S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P 500's EPS by $4.74. Berkshire Hathaway's public stock portfolio is so large it's set to have an...
As the economy teeters, many Americans are in 'wait and see' mode on big life decisions like moving and having kids
For the first time in 30 years, more Americans moved out of apartments than moved in. It's one of many signs of a "wait and see" economy, in which Americans postpone big life decisions. Buying a home, moving, and starting a family have historically been put on hold during uncertain...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
Amazon recently performed a 20-for-1 stock split and is trading at around $122 per share. Bank of America has been the top-performing mega bank stock over the past 10 years, up by a compound average of 13.5% per year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again
Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
