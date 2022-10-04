Read full article on original website
Shine runs for 287 yards and 4 TDs, Central Bucks East earns 1st win over North Penn since 2001
BUCKINGHAM >> Not even a fumble could prevent Ethan Shine from reaching the end zone Friday night. After finding a path through the left side of the line, a North Penn defender’s tackle dislodged the ball from the Central Bucks East senior’s grasp. But with the ball still...
DLN local roundup: Two Henderson duos advance to Ches-Mont National doubles semifinals
Two doubles teams from West Chester Henderson High School advanced to the semifinals of the Ches-Mont National League girls tennis doubles tournament Thursday. The top seeded duo of Henderson’s Kaitlyn Evans and Kiera Koay advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals; while the Warrior pair of Amelia Jarden and Madelyn Walsh came back for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 quarterfinal victory.
Former Newtown Square Swim Coach Honored by USA Swimming
Frank Keefe, the former coach at Suburban Swim Center in Newtown Square who spent more than 30 years as head coach at Yale University, has won the 2022 USA Swimming Award, writes Matthew DeGeorge for Swimming World Magazine. While at Suburban Swim Center, Keefe’s pupils included Olympic medalists Carl Robie...
On eve of huge showdown with Downingtown West, Coatesville without Ortega, two assistants
With the biggest game of the year thus far this season, Coatesville may be without head coach Matt Ortega and multiple assistant coaches against Downingtown West, Friday. According to sources familiar with the situation, Ortega and assistant coaches Steve Brazzle and Will Keylor have been away from the team this week. If, or when, they return is still unknown.
Mercury roundup (Oct. 5): Max Exeter goal lifts Spring-Ford boys soccer over Governor Mifflin
Spring-Ford 1 0-1 Governor Mifflin 0 0-0 A goal from Davin Millisock broke a scoreless draw with 15 seconds left in regulation to give Fleetwood a 1-0 win over Daniel Boone. Tucker Griffin made six saves on seven shots for Daniel Boone while Mitch Barr came up with four saves on four shots for Fleetwood.
Inseparable Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley look for stranglehold on PAC Liberty race
Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley have crafted the area’s defining rivalry, with their head-to-head matchup ultimately determining the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title – and subsequently the league title – since 2016. The stakes don’t change, but the timing does. This year (and next) the game...
Downingtown West-Coatesville game called off due to online threats
The scheduled Downingtown West at Coatesville football game tonight has been cancelled. Coatesville athletic director Brian Chenger indicated that the game will not be madeup. The reason for the postponement was based on online threats of violence that law enforcements believed were credible. This morning, Coatesville acting superintendent Rick Dunlap...
Wissahickon throws it all in for win over Hatboro-Horsham
AMBLER >> Ryan Dowdy wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass him by. The Wissahickon sophomore had not yet scored a goal this season but there, with a bit less than five minutes left Thursday against Hatboro-Horsham, was the ball up for grabs in front of the net. Leaning his shoulder into a defender, Dowdy raised his right boot and caught the ball mid-bounce.
Senior-led Souderton Area sweeps rival Dock
TOWAMENCIN — Led by a group of seniors whose bond seems to be tightening with every match, Souderton Area pushed to a 3-0 victory over non-league rival Dock Wednesday night. “As a head coach, they’ve kind of come up with me,” Big Red third-year coach Cori Watson said of her group of five seniors. “It’s nice to be on the same page with the team. I think all of us are on the same page and we’re flowing well as far as volleyball philosophy goes.”
Late rally pushes Rustin past Henderson and into first place
WESTTOWN >> If the first half of the Ches-Mont boys’ soccer season is any indication, the race to the finish is going to be wild. At the midway point, everybody in the league has at least two blemishes — including West Chester Henderson, one of the preseason favorites. The Warriors dropped to 6-2 on Thursday evening after falling to archrival West Chester Rustin 3-0, and have now dropped two straight.
