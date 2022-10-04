ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DLN local roundup: Two Henderson duos advance to Ches-Mont National doubles semifinals

Two doubles teams from West Chester Henderson High School advanced to the semifinals of the Ches-Mont National League girls tennis doubles tournament Thursday. The top seeded duo of Henderson’s Kaitlyn Evans and Kiera Koay advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals; while the Warrior pair of Amelia Jarden and Madelyn Walsh came back for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 quarterfinal victory.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

On eve of huge showdown with Downingtown West, Coatesville without Ortega, two assistants

With the biggest game of the year thus far this season, Coatesville may be without head coach Matt Ortega and multiple assistant coaches against Downingtown West, Friday. According to sources familiar with the situation, Ortega and assistant coaches Steve Brazzle and Will Keylor have been away from the team this week. If, or when, they return is still unknown.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown West-Coatesville game called off due to online threats

The scheduled Downingtown West at Coatesville football game tonight has been cancelled. Coatesville athletic director Brian Chenger indicated that the game will not be madeup. The reason for the postponement was based on online threats of violence that law enforcements believed were credible. This morning, Coatesville acting superintendent Rick Dunlap...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Wissahickon throws it all in for win over Hatboro-Horsham

AMBLER >> Ryan Dowdy wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass him by. The Wissahickon sophomore had not yet scored a goal this season but there, with a bit less than five minutes left Thursday against Hatboro-Horsham, was the ball up for grabs in front of the net. Leaning his shoulder into a defender, Dowdy raised his right boot and caught the ball mid-bounce.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Senior-led Souderton Area sweeps rival Dock

TOWAMENCIN — Led by a group of seniors whose bond seems to be tightening with every match, Souderton Area pushed to a 3-0 victory over non-league rival Dock Wednesday night. “As a head coach, they’ve kind of come up with me,” Big Red third-year coach Cori Watson said of her group of five seniors. “It’s nice to be on the same page with the team. I think all of us are on the same page and we’re flowing well as far as volleyball philosophy goes.”
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Late rally pushes Rustin past Henderson and into first place

WESTTOWN >> If the first half of the Ches-Mont boys’ soccer season is any indication, the race to the finish is going to be wild. At the midway point, everybody in the league has at least two blemishes — including West Chester Henderson, one of the preseason favorites. The Warriors dropped to 6-2 on Thursday evening after falling to archrival West Chester Rustin 3-0, and have now dropped two straight.
WEST CHESTER, PA

