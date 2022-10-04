ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma State Hospital No Longer Allowed to Offer Trans-Related Care to Young People

A new Oklahoma law has banned a publicly funded hospital from providing transgender youth with gender-affirming care. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law SB 3, an act determining how state funds should be allocated to specific hospital programs including oncology, dental care, and the expansion of children’s facilities. But there’s a big catch: None of the money earmarked for youth services may be spent in support of trans kids.
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
KOCO

Oklahoma leaders honor former Congressman Bill Brewster

OKLAHOMA CITY — A longtime Oklahoma lawmaker received a rare honor Thursday. Bill Brewster, a former state representative and U.S. congressman, lied in repose at the State Capitol as leaders honored his years of service to Oklahoma. He died Monday at 80 years old. Brewster served in the Oklahoma...
kosu.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation

(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
okcfox.com

68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
TULSA, OK

