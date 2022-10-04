Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State Hospital No Longer Allowed to Offer Trans-Related Care to Young People
A new Oklahoma law has banned a publicly funded hospital from providing transgender youth with gender-affirming care. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law SB 3, an act determining how state funds should be allocated to specific hospital programs including oncology, dental care, and the expansion of children’s facilities. But there’s a big catch: None of the money earmarked for youth services may be spent in support of trans kids.
KOCO
Advocates call for state to spare life of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY — Advocates gathered at the Capitol begging for the state to spare the life of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild, who is scheduled to be executed in November. "It is abundantly clear to me that we need to take a step back from making an execution...
How federal drug reclassification could impact Oklahoma’s marijuana industry
Removing marijuana from the Schedule 1 list of drugs at a federal level could bring more opportunities for licensed marijuana businesses in Oklahoma.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
blackchronicle.com
Veterans’ disability payments highest for Oklahoma on average, state agency finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks first within the common quantity veterans obtain yearly in disability payments, stated Joe Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs govt director. The common annual quantity offered to particular person veterans in Oklahoma is $8,593 per 12 months, he stated. “There are a lot of...
KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
Gov. signs, vetoes bills to distribute federal, state funds across Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt has recently signed or vetoed several funding bills to distribute millions of dollars given to Oklahoma through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the state Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program.
KOCO
Oklahoma leaders honor former Congressman Bill Brewster
OKLAHOMA CITY — A longtime Oklahoma lawmaker received a rare honor Thursday. Bill Brewster, a former state representative and U.S. congressman, lied in repose at the State Capitol as leaders honored his years of service to Oklahoma. He died Monday at 80 years old. Brewster served in the Oklahoma...
kosu.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation
(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 59 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,199,689. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 354. The Oklahoma State Department...
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
CDC reports 59 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
Authorities say the state's death toll from COVID-19 has grown.
KOCO
Oklahoma churches sending volunteers, equipment to Florida in aftermath of Ian
OKARCHE, Okla. — Another group of Oklahomans is preparing to step up and ship out to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This time, it's a church group known for helping those in times of need. KOCO 5's Audrey Goodson spoke with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief officials shortly before...
KOCO
Integris closing fertility clinic after nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents, the Bennett Fertility Institute at Integris is closing, leaving limited options for local families who need treatments to have children. "Many, many patients have called us very disappointed, distressed," said Dr. Eli Reshef, a reproductive specialist at...
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild has clemency hearing scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another Oklahoma death row inmate will plead his case before the Pardon and Parole Board. Richard Fairchild has a clemency hearing scheduled for Oct. 12. He has been on death row for the 1993 death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Del City. Fairchild filed...
okcfox.com
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
What you need to know: REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma
In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings.
Oklahoma to spend $20 million on drought relief
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1006 on October 4 which allocates $20 million to help farmers and ranchers overcome recent drought conditions.
KOCO
Former EMSA paramedic critical of ambulance service company for plan to improve response times
OKLAHOMA CITY — The largest ambulance service in the Oklahoma City metro is trying to be innovative and creative to get to people faster during an emergency. EMSA's new tactic, however, has proven to be quite controversial. EMSA officials admit they are below national standards, so they're doing something...
