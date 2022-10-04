ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Biden administration working to decriminalize marijuana with executive action

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — “I think it only right that you know they should be let free of something they wouldn't be charged with today, '' said Douglas Campbell. The assistant manager at Justice Grown, a medical marijuana dispensary in Edwardsville, Campbell approves of President Biden's executive action to pardon the several thousand people who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PA Treasurer calls to end VAMC COVID restrictions

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans, community members, and politicians are continuing to rally for policy changes at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Luzerne County. The controversy surrounds pandemic-imposed visitation restrictions in place for some resident veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA. A state elected official has now joined the effort and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Homecoming surprise in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a moment more than six months in the making as Destini Ara walks through a crowded Mid Valley Stadium on her way to surprise her little sister Lashai Delgado. "My sister is my best friend, and being away from her, especially since she's only...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Governor Race: How the polls have trended for Josh Shapiro & Doug Mastriano

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling. A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.
In Braddock, John Fetterman’s record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe

When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
BRADDOCK, PA
Vietnam Wall that Heals Returns to Pennsylvania

It's been five months since the Vietnam Wall that Heals departed the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Millcreek, and the wall has finally returned to Pennsylvania. The replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial has arrived at the Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. The Wall that Heals is designed to bring access...
SAYRE, PA
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Township discusses defective zoning ordinance

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance. The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township. One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
