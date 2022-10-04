Read full article on original website
Biden administration working to decriminalize marijuana with executive action
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — “I think it only right that you know they should be let free of something they wouldn't be charged with today, '' said Douglas Campbell. The assistant manager at Justice Grown, a medical marijuana dispensary in Edwardsville, Campbell approves of President Biden's executive action to pardon the several thousand people who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
Josh Shapiro secures support from Boilermakers union that has scalded Democrats before
Usually, a Democrat getting an endorsement from a labor union is a “dog-bites-man story.” But when gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro scooped up the backing of Boilermakers Local 154 Thursday in Pittsburgh, it was a sign of how he has avoided political landmines that have derailed other Democrats. “Josh...
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz
A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Pennsylvania voters reveal what issues are most important before heading to the ballot box
PHILADELPHIA – The economy, abortion and health care are the most important voting issues heading into the midterm elections, Philadelphians told Fox News. "Definitely financial things … we're all struggling out here," one local, Danasia, told Fox News. "And also more equality for women." Lt. Gov. John Fetterman...
Pa. Treasurer calls for end to ‘harsh restrictions’ at Wilkes-Barre VA
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a veteran who served in the Middle East, is calling on the Biden administration to end what she calls &l
PA Treasurer calls to end VAMC COVID restrictions
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans, community members, and politicians are continuing to rally for policy changes at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Luzerne County. The controversy surrounds pandemic-imposed visitation restrictions in place for some resident veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA. A state elected official has now joined the effort and […]
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Homecoming surprise in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a moment more than six months in the making as Destini Ara walks through a crowded Mid Valley Stadium on her way to surprise her little sister Lashai Delgado. "My sister is my best friend, and being away from her, especially since she's only...
Pennsylvania Governor Race: How the polls have trended for Josh Shapiro & Doug Mastriano
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling. A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
In Braddock, John Fetterman’s record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe
When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
Vietnam Wall that Heals Returns to Pennsylvania
It's been five months since the Vietnam Wall that Heals departed the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Millcreek, and the wall has finally returned to Pennsylvania. The replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial has arrived at the Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. The Wall that Heals is designed to bring access...
See How Pennsylvania Ranks Among States That Drink Most Alcohol in America
We all know Pennsylvanians love to drink, but apparently not as much as some of our neighbors or the western part of the nation, according to a new ranking by Vine Pair. The Keystone State residents drink less per capita than most of the country, but consume more alcohol overall than all but a few states.
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Update, Oct. 7: The dinner, originally set for Oct. 13, has been postponed to Jan. 24, according to The Inquirer, so DeSantis can focus on storm recovery. Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards.
Township discusses defective zoning ordinance
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance. The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township. One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, […]
Pennsylvania Town Ranked One of the Best to Live in the U.S.
A new list of the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. is out, and one Pennsylvania city is on the list. I’m not surprised, since Pennsylvania has some great places to live. But, what’s extra cool is that this city is inside the top 10 on the tally.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
