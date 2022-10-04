Read full article on original website
Man seeks fuel assistance for stolen pickup
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week in Wells after he contacted authorities for fuel voucher assistance to gas up a stolen pickup. A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a gas station shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the fuel voucher request. James M. Huskey, 55, was walking toward the deputy when dispatch reported that the 2002 Chevrolet had been reported stolen.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Camaro crashes into building on College Parkway
ELKO – A late-night car crash resulted in injuries and damage to a building on College Parkway. Elko Police are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block. “Upon arrival on scene, officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a business and...
Death penalty trial to begin next week
ELKO – A man charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked at a fast food restaurant in Elko is scheduled to go on trial next week, and Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram is seeking the death penalty. Justin Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca is accused...
Elko County burn ban ends Saturday
ELKO — The Elko County Fire Protection District will open controlled burning effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Burning hours are 6 a.m. to noon daily. All-natural vegetation burning must be completely extinguished by noon. Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn...
Gift card scam targets Elko residents
ELKO – A gift card scam in which the perpetrators pretend to be law enforcement officers is making the rounds again. Callers are contacting businesses and claiming to be conducting an investigation, according to the Elko Police Department. The person tells the unsuspecting manager or employee they need them to take money from the business and use it to purchase gift cards.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.
Pet of the week
ELKO – This sweet cat (No. 51066795) is a Domestic Medium Hair around 4-5 years of age. She is spayed and ready to go to her new home. She is not the snuggle-up-on-the-couch type of girl, but rather a mouser that would come to you when she is ready for a little attention. She has the smallest little meow and is just unsure of the shelter environment.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will provide free flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 15, to everyone who needs one, ages 4 and up. The drive-through clinic will be held in the hospital parking lot (2001 Errecart Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to noon. While the flu shots are completely free, the public is encouraged to bring a donation of canned food which the hospital will distribute to local food banks.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— NEVADA BUSINESS COLLEGE, Elko, Nevada: The following are the studies comprised in our regular Business Course: Book-keeping and Actual Business Practice, Penmanship, Business Arithmetic, Business Law, Practical Grammar, Correspondence and Spelling. In addition to these students may take Typewriting at an additional cost of fifty cents per month rent for machine. The Shorthand Course has for its principal branches: Shorthand, Typewriting, Correspondence and Spelling. Tuition will be $10 per month. A reduction of ten per cent is made from this figure when two or more students from one family enter at the same time. Fall term opens Nov. 1, 1897, in the High School Building.
James Matthew Kline
CARLIN—James Matthew Kline passed away at his home in Carlin, Nevada on August 11, 2022. Born James Paul Cowley on January 21, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to James, Robert (Bob) Cowley and Lula (Jones) Cowley, he grew up in Canyonville, Oregon, graduating from Canyonville High School, and returning often to attend the ‘all school’ reunions. After high school he joined the Marines and served as a radio operator during the Vietnam era. He was very proud of his service and his flag will be donated to the local American Legion.
Business Before Hours at Highland Estates
Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Oct. 13 with Highland Estates at 2870 Ruby Vista Drive starting at 8 a.m. Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the...
Nevada tribes sue county officials over ‘grossly unequal’ voting opportunities
The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Elko County, Nev., and several county officials alleging “grossly unequal voting opportunities” for the 2022 election. The suit claims Elko County is giving tribal members on the reservation an early voting window...
Birth announcement
Savanah and Tyler Vera are the parents of a daughter, Renae Avery Vera, born at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches.
Real estate agents raise $2,000 for animal shelter
ELKO – The Elko Animal Shelter has received $2,000 from a fundraiser sponsored this summer by two real estate groups. Shelter manager Alyssa Mangum said Sandra Velasquez of NextHome Infinity Realty raised $1,000 with a “You’ve been Luked” campaign, and Alicia ‘Lynne’ Myrick at New American Funding matched the amount.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.
Aaron "Tom" "Tom" Buffington
ELKO—Tom is survived by his wife, Ethel; son, Randy; daughters: Judy and Dixie; brother, George; sister, Trudy and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son, Kibb and brother, Wilfred. Memorial services will be held at the Eureka County Fairgrounds October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Justice of the peace candidates debate law degree, experience in forum
ELKO – What qualifies a candidate to be a judge in a rural community?. That was one of the talking points discussed by candidates for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B during a candidate forum hosted by the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening at the Elko Conference Center.
Cioppino Feed & Auction set for Nov. 5
ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko and the Elko Federal Credit Union invite the community to attend the 6th annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed & Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Elko Conference Center. The event will include a tasty Italian feast and Cioppino from...
