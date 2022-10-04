——— NEVADA BUSINESS COLLEGE, Elko, Nevada: The following are the studies comprised in our regular Business Course: Book-keeping and Actual Business Practice, Penmanship, Business Arithmetic, Business Law, Practical Grammar, Correspondence and Spelling. In addition to these students may take Typewriting at an additional cost of fifty cents per month rent for machine. The Shorthand Course has for its principal branches: Shorthand, Typewriting, Correspondence and Spelling. Tuition will be $10 per month. A reduction of ten per cent is made from this figure when two or more students from one family enter at the same time. Fall term opens Nov. 1, 1897, in the High School Building.

