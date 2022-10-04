Read full article on original website
Elon Musk and Grimes’ Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were
A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman and the singer. They weathered split rumors and a very public feud with Azealia Banks in August 2018 before reuniting.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says He Loves Elon Musk For Taking Over Twitter: 'Conservatives Need To Fight Back'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to Twitter on Thursday to express his gratitude to Elon Musk. What Happened: Musk’s agreement to take Twitter Inc. TWTR private is now almost a done deal after the billionaire made a U-turn and proposed to buy the social media giant at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
'You're Rich, You're Evil': Why Elon Musk Doesn't Get Along With One Of His Children
The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, has also made headlines in recent years for the number of children he has fathered. Elon Musk has said he’s doing his part to help with a declining global population. What Happened: News came out earlier...
Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Urged Him To Buy Twitter And Then Delete It
Musk has hinted at the creation of "X" a super-app that does everything and encompasses Twitter. Author and actor Talulah Riley married Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016. Last week, a few text messages between Elon Musk and his...
Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'
Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Kevin O'Leary Won't Stop Buying This Chip Stock
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The S&P 500 ended the week up by 0.83%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down by 0.06% and the Dow Industrials closed 1.53% higher for the week.
'How You Gone Kick Me Off Instagram': Kanye West Back On Twitter After Facing Potential Ban Elsewhere
Rapper Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, posted on social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR for the first time in nearly two years. The posts come as West may be banned from a rival platform. What Happened: For the first time since November 2020, West posted on Twitter Friday...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Tesla, Credit Suisse, Polestar, And The Danger Of The Fed Going Too Far
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "The U.S. Dollar Is Superstrong. 8 Ways to Invest Abroad," by Barron's Jack Hough, explores the impact of the U.S. dollar gaining 17% this year, not only on the forex market, but ordinary savers as well.
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Its Robots May Slay With Their Dance Moves — But Boston Dynamics Pledges They Won't Be Actually Ever Weaponized
Boston Dynamics has signed an open letter pledging not to weaponize general-purpose robots. What Happened: The robotics startup is one among six companies in the space that wrote and signed an open letter on Thursday, stating that "one area of particular concern" when it comes to advanced mobile robots is "weaponization."
Trump Could Be Back On Twitter Before Midterm Elections If Elon Musk Closes Deal: Trump Is A 'Twitter Addict'
Elon Musk renewed his interest in Twitter, Inc. TWTR last week after reneging on the deal he struck with the platform in April. What Happened: If the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO succeeds in closing the deal and if he keeps up his earlier commitment, Trump could have his Twitter suspension revoked, allowing him to become a prominent voice on the platform ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm polls, CNBC reported.
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
This article was originally published on Aug. 13, 2022. In July, Alphabet Inc announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior executives in...
Apple Co-Founder Takes Swipe At Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Over Cost Cuts, Citing His Personal 'Sacrifice'
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak recounted a personal experience on Wednesday while taking a dig at Meta Platforms Inc META, the social networking goliath headed by Mark Zuckerberg. What Happened: Wozniak, who founded Apple together with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976, tweeted that when COVID-19 prevented his...
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike (NKE) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
Netflix Drops Trailer For 'Blockbuster' And Twitter Users Can't Believe The Irony
The scripted series, premiering on the streaming platform next month, follows a video rental store's fight to stay afloat.
Facebook Warns 1M Users About Usernames, Passwords Stolen Via Malicious Apps
Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook has announced that it is going to share details about Facebook users whose accounts may have been compromised due to security issues with various apps downloaded from iOS and Android. According to a report, Facebook said that it has identified 400 malicious Android and iOS...
Elon Musk Responds With Jibe As Prominent Chinese Journalist Threatens 'He Will Be A Taught A Lesson'
Elon Musk took a jibe at a prominent Chinese journalist who earlier threatened the Tesla CEO after he weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Hu Xijin, the former chief editor of the Chinese state media the Global Times, posted a screenshot of an image of Musk’s tweets about the Ukraine war earlier this week and said that he would be "taught a lesson."
Tesla's Worst Week Since 2020 COVID Year, Rivian Recall, Nio Drives Into New European Markets, Ford's Back-To-Back F-150 Lightning Price Hike And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
EV makers are staring at an uncertain near-term as demand tempers and supply constraints intensify. These headwinds along with execution risks will likely keep sentiment toward these stocks muted. Macroeconomic worries continue to weigh down on the electric vehicle space, with stocks mostly retreating during the week ending Oct. 7....
10 Best Inflation Hedges: Stocks, Cryptos, Government Bonds, And Fractional Investing In Rare Items
Serial entrepreneur Andrew Wilkinson, who is the co-founder of Tiny Capital which owns more than 40 companies including Dribble and AeroPress, pegged his 190,000 Twitter followers asking for the best inflation hedges that an investor can purchase right now. “Could be stock, options, bonds, whatever,” Wilkinson said in a Sept....
