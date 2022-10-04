The family of an 8-month-old baby, her parents, and uncle who were killed earlier this week has set up a GoFundMe account in the wake of the horrific crime. Merced County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado for allegedly abducting and killing baby Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO