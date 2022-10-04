ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Suffolk, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTKR

Upscale floor plans and accommodations at Harbor's Edge on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally sits down with Wick and Prissy Parcells in their penthouse apartment at Harbor's Edge to discuss the benefits of living in the full-service continuing care community available to their residents. Here, retirement doesn't have to mean downsizing, it means luxury living. Presented by Harbor's...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Sentara Healthcare announces leadership promotions

Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare Inc. announced a slate of executive leadership promotions Friday, effective immediately. Melinda Hancock, Aubrey Layne and Tim Skeen have all been promoted to executive vice presidents. Hancock was senior corporate vice president and chief administrative officer, and will stay chief administration officer but also become an EVP...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Halloween haunts with Harygul's on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ready to get spooky? D. Nachnani, President of Harygul's Halloween Superstore, visits the Coast Live set to show off the items that you need to give your home or office a "haunting" twist!. Harygul's is hosting a "Halloween Face Off" at Pembroke Square from 11...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy