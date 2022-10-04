ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

peter wanglue
3d ago

people....let's be real here in Milwaukee. Two beautiful people just got shot at for no reason. It looks like the thugs from Chicago moved here and starting murdered our innocent people. Mr. Major....what are your plans?....Time to call the national guard.

CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman injured voices frustration

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for hitting and seriously injuring an officer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It happened near 40th and Villard. The injured officer is now recovering at home, but he wasn't the only person taken to the hospital. Latasha Brown was not involved in the chase, but was also hurt. She's back home from the hospital, but is struggling to walk or see.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

16th Street Viaduct crash; 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified three people killed when their car went over the 16th Street Viaduct and caught fire Thursday, Oct 6. Officials say 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown Weatherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick Miller were in the car that police say they were chasing for a suspected drug deal before the driver hit a pedestrian and lost control.
CBS 58

Family mourning the loss of 38-year-old woman killed in OWI crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A former student advisor for Milwaukee's Custer High School lost her life over the weekend when a drunk driver hit her. And it's an ironic end to her life because Stephanie Kruse was a recovering alcoholic. It's not hard to find social media posts from former...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
wearegreenbay.com

Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek help in finding armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on Sept. 9 at 5:20 p.m. near 39th and Vienna. Police say the first suspect is a male, 19-20 years of age, who was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, with black and white jogging pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
