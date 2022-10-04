Read full article on original website
peter wanglue
3d ago
people....let's be real here in Milwaukee. Two beautiful people just got shot at for no reason. It looks like the thugs from Chicago moved here and starting murdered our innocent people. Mr. Major....what are your plans?....Time to call the national guard.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl reported missing, located and safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department thanks the public for their help in locating an 11-year-old girl reported missing. Charlene Ruffin is safe, officials say.
Car falls off 16th Street Viaduct during police pursuit; 3 dead, 1 injured
Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash with the suspect vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct and catching fire on Thursday.
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
12-year-old shot near 37th and Congress, police seek suspects
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman injured voices frustration
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for hitting and seriously injuring an officer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It happened near 40th and Villard. The injured officer is now recovering at home, but he wasn't the only person taken to the hospital. Latasha Brown was not involved in the chase, but was also hurt. She's back home from the hospital, but is struggling to walk or see.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
16th Street Viaduct crash; 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified three people killed when their car went over the 16th Street Viaduct and caught fire Thursday, Oct 6. Officials say 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown Weatherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick Miller were in the car that police say they were chasing for a suspected drug deal before the driver hit a pedestrian and lost control.
CBS 58
Family mourning the loss of 38-year-old woman killed in OWI crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A former student advisor for Milwaukee's Custer High School lost her life over the weekend when a drunk driver hit her. And it's an ironic end to her life because Stephanie Kruse was a recovering alcoholic. It's not hard to find social media posts from former...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
wearegreenbay.com
Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek suspects after car crashes into building
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a car crash involving two cars that happened on Oct. 6 around 3:50 a.m. near 13th and Maple. Police say that car one was stolen and struck car two. The people riding in car one ran from the scene. One car struck...
West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified
The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
West Allis mother who beat 6-year-old son to death sentenced to 30+ years
A local mother convicted of beating her young son to death in their West Allis apartment will spend the next 33 years in prison, followed by 12 years of extended supervision.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding armed robbery suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on Sept. 9 at 5:20 p.m. near 39th and Vienna. Police say the first suspect is a male, 19-20 years of age, who was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, with black and white jogging pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
MPD Chief has strong words for reckless drivers after 3 die in fiery crash
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman has strong words for reckless drivers after a police chase ended in a deadly crash after a man drove off the 16th Street viaduct and landed on the road below.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating
MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
Racine woman beats addiction to become a weightlifting champion and mom
Four years ago Heather Braun, from Racine, woke up in a hospital. She overdosed on heroin. The doctors drew her blood and found out she was pregnant. That was the moment everything changed.
