ETSU heads to VMI in search of much-needed win
LEXINGTON, Va. — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles says every week that it doesn’t matter who the Bucs are playing. His focus is on his team. That’s never been more true for ETSU, which is taking its fourth shot at its first Southern Conference win under Quarles. The Bucs have lost their first three league games, which wasn’t how a new coach of a team coming off a conference championship envisioned his start.
D-B girls finish fourth at state golf tourney
SEVIERVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett girls and Science Hill boys teams posted fourth-place finishes on Friday, the final day of the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Cookeville’s girls captured the team title with a 14-over 294, 16 shots better than runner-up Ravenwood. Houston was third at...
Unicoi spoils Cloudland homecoming
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Unicoi County spoiled a party on Friday night. The Blue Devils used a consistent offensive attack to take a 49-8 victory over a short-handed Cloudland squad on homecoming night at Orr Field.
Lady Vikings enjoy sweet revenge against Patriots
ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that head coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
Roberts, Fisher lead East's offensive onslaught on homecoming
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East added to its homecoming festivities with another offensive explosion Friday night at Alumni Field. The Patriots routed visiting Union County 54-12 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Roberts and 244 yards passing by Drake Fisher.
Hill-led Wolfpack holds off Bears for key Mountain 7 win
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill did a little bit of everything for Ridgeview on Friday. The senior put together a strong defensive game and made plays in all facets on offense to boost the Wolfpack to a 20-11 Mountain 7 District football win over Union at Wolfpack Stadium.
Bucs’ King ready for challenge of new position
JOHNSON CITY — With so many new players on the East Tennessee State basketball team, fans will need a roster to keep up with the Bucs early in the season. One of the players they will recognize, however, is Jordan King and he’ll be playing a new position. King enters his junior season as ETSU’s point guard after spending the past season as the starting shooting guard.
Wolves aim to keep win streak going versus Pioneers
The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville. The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
Taylor leads Gate City volleyball past Central
WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday. Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
Bears on the road at Ridgeview in key Mountain 7 District showdown
The second half of the prep football season kicks off Friday with Union facing another tough challenge. Coach Travis Turner’s Bears head to Dickenson County to take on undefeated Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) in another key Mountain 7 District contest.
Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling in Cumberland with win over Eastside
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside on Friday night. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Out & About
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
It's one of the best-ever matchups for Boone-SH rivalry
Science Hill and Daniel Boone have met 27 times, but only once before have they played this late in the season with this many victories on the table. And this is the top win total for a game played at Daniel Boone.
Hampton faces big road test against Class 3A state power
Hampton has passed the toughest part of its region tests, but two big non-region battles remain on the regular season football schedule. One of those is Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Muddy Creek Raceway to host Top Gun Showdown this weekend
The area’s largest motocross event of the year — the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown — is scheduled this weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway. Friday is a practice day with racing to begin Saturday at the Blountville track. The main event is Sunday, which also includes the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. There are 30-plus classes of bikes and ATVs from beginners to pros, from youth to senior citizens, competing. The Cody Gragg Memorial Race features a $15,000 purse that’s growing and the overall event purse is over $25,000.
Lady Spartans rally to beat Twin Springs to set up Cumberland showdown
COEBURN — The first-place showdown is set in the Cumberland District. Eastside started strong and rallied late to take a 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 25-20 volleyball win over Twin Springs Thursday.
Angela Michelle Burrow
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
