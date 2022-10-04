Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Tulsa restaurant celebrates employee’s sobriety with special mocktail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is raising their glass while purposefully leaving out a key ingredient—alcohol. NOLA’s on Cherry Street has something new added to the menu that’s very special to them. Non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails, are taking off. Anyone who chooses to abstain...
McBride & The Ride take the reins for a free show at Track 5. on Nov. 10
TULSA, Okla. – Known for their three-part harmonies and honky-tonk sounds, McBride & The Ride are teaming up for a free night of 90’s country hits in Track 5. inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. The trio is composed of...
Paranormal exploration set up for Claremore Belvidere Mansion
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Two Oklahoma groups are teaming up to explore history and the paranormal in Claremore. Sooner State Paranormal Society is opening up a paranormal exploration at the historic Belvidere Mansion with all proceeds going to the Rogers County Historical Society. Bryan Casey, the founder of Sooner State...
Cherokee Nation announces new film commissioner
TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation has announced Tava Maloy Sofsky as the tribe’s new film commissioner. In the new position, Sofsky will serve dual roles as both film commissioner for the Cherokee Nation and as the tribe’s film office director. Sofsky, a Cherokee Nation citizen, brings more...
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
GoFundMe created to help family of late Tulsa fire marshal Terry McGee
TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Terry McGee. McGee, a former Tulsa firefighter and fire marshal, died last week after trying to save his grandchild in Skiatook Lake. The GoFundMe will help pay for funeral and memorial expenses. Funeral arrangements have not...
Oklahoma Man Charged Attacking Church Employee With Sword, Throwing 2 Molotov Cocktails At Church
A Tulsa man who allegedly attacked a church employee then threw two Molotov cocktails at Holy Family Cathedral Church in Tulsa has been charged in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Daniel Christopher Edwards was charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered incendiary bomb. According
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate
Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
Youth advocacy group supports students, lifts up north Tulsa community after football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Community youth advocates are coming together to help support the students at McLain High School—who saw one of their classmates killed, another injured, and two other people shot at last Friday’s homecoming football game. “I want Tulsa to know that north Tulsa is full...
Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device
A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
Verdigris community supports teacher after car wreck
9th grade teacher Angie Timmons says after a bad wreck hospitalized her last year, her community supported her family as she recovered.
Area Schools Work To Relocate Football Games Scheduled At McLain High School
Area football teams that were previously scheduled to play at McLain High School this season are now trying to find other places to play, after a deadly shooting at McLain’s last game. A game scheduled with Wagoner will now be played on the road. Tulsa Public Schools announced future...
Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
Tulsa man reunited with lost tortoise after he escaped his enclosure, took a stroll
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was reunited with his lost pet after he escaped his enclosure. Though this was not your average companion. Bob Lawrence posted over the weekend that he lost his pet tortoise. Lawrence said his pet, Tortrois, was in his enclosure in his backyard when the animal decided to take a stroll.
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
McLain High School to receive $50k grant from Tulsa nonprofit
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is committing to a $50-thousand grant to support McLain High School, one week after a shooting at the school’s homecoming game left one student dead, and another injured. The Ed Darby Foundation announced Friday it’s commitment to contribute $50 thousand to McLain...
