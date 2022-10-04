Read full article on original website
Mega Millions results for 10/07/22; did anyone win the $410 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize and two other players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 7. That means the drawing...
Lottery club meets for dinner, wins $616,985 jackpot on $20 ticket
LANSING, MI -- A trip out for some pizza led to the win of a lifetime for a Mt. Pleasant-based Cabin Corner Crew club when they brought home a $616,985 jackpot playing the Lucky 7′s Fast Cash game. “Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 57-year-old woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket
An Indiana woman feels “financial relief” after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville. “My husband and I...
Indiana woman wins $1 million jackpot while traveling through Michigan
LANSING, MI -- An Indiana woman and her husband are looking forward to some financial relief after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The 57-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- said she didn’t even know she’d won the jackpot until a few days after she bought the ticket.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
Check out Michigan’s Guinness World Record cats: The tallest and the longest tail
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - Michigan has two new record holders. Both are featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which is now out in stores and available online. MLive first showed you Fenrir and Altair earlier this week, but we wanted a closer look at these extraordinary felines in their element at their home in Farmington Hills. You can watch our previously live video with them above or here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I went running to my truck to grab my ticket’: Michigan man wins $271,000 lottery jackpot
PINCONNING, Mich. – A Michigan man said he went running out to his truck when he learned from a coworker that a lottery ticket worth more than $270,000 had been sold at the store where he bought his ticket. The Bay County man said he purchased a Fantasy 5...
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Falafel sold at ALDI recalled due to possible E. coli link to illnesses in Michigan, other states
Two falafel products sold are ALDI are being recalled due to a possible link to E. coli illnesses in Michigan other other states. The Centers for Disease Control, in a Friday, Oct. 7 advisory, said that Cuisine Innovations issued a recall Oct. 6 for Earth Grown frozen falafel. ALDI has...
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Spot is One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’
It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
Old clothes, new stores: Secondhand shops pop up across Michigan
Janna Maris remembers spending her childhood hunting for clothes, toys and trinkets at the thrift shop. Her grandmother would hand Maris and each of her cousins a $5 bill, and whoever came back with the most clothes won. “I’ve been thrifting my entire life,” she said. Now 26,...
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
