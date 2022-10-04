ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 57-year-old woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

An Indiana woman feels “financial relief” after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville. “My husband and I...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Wolverine, MI
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Check out Michigan’s Guinness World Record cats: The tallest and the longest tail

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - Michigan has two new record holders. Both are featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which is now out in stores and available online. MLive first showed you Fenrir and Altair earlier this week, but we wanted a closer look at these extraordinary felines in their element at their home in Farmington Hills. You can watch our previously live video with them above or here.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan

Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Nbc#Wbkb Tv#Cbs#Abc#Michigan Lottery#Fll#Mone
1470 WFNT

Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Spot is One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
BRIGHTON, MI
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy