El Paso, TX

KTSM

Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
KTSM

15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
CBS DFW

Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it.The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said...
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Quadragenarian Caught with 55 Pounds of Cocaine for 'Personal Use' in the 'Safest City in America'

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. “CBP officers continue to remain vigilant as they sort through the thousands of law abiding border crossers to root out those who choose to introduce dangerous drugs into our community,” said Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director.
Border Report

UPDATE: FBI reveals identity of man killed at Border Patrol Station

UPDATE: The FBI of El Paso has identified the man that was killed in yesterday’s shooting at an East El Paso Border Patrol station. According to the FBI, 33-year-old, Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a Mexican national, had been detained by USBP Agents for illegal re-entry into the U.S. USBP Agents encountered Moran by himself and discovered a […]
KVIA

District Attorney responds to petition calling for her removal from office

EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has responded to a petition calling for her removal from office. In the filing, Rosales says Defense Attorney Omar Camona has not provided specific facts supporting his ineptitude and misconduct claims. Carmona filed the petition calling for Rosales's removal in late August.
TheDailyBeast

Texas Woman Accused of Offering Migrant a Ride—Then Stealing Her Baby

A Honduran migrant told police she was offered a ride earlier this year to a local bus station in El Paso, Texas, by a woman who instead snatched her infant son and held him for ransom for five arduous months, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday.Jenna Leigh Roark, 45, is facing charges of hostage taking, and aiding and abetting for allegedly abducting the unidentified boy in May and keeping him captive until cops inadvertently stumbled upon him in mid-September.Roark told a different story to police, insisting her husband had landed himself in trouble with the Mexican mafia and...
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
KVIA

Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Police Need Help Finding Hit & Run Driver

An El Paso motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening and police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck him during the accident. Sunday evening, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was traveling east on I-10 near Lomaland when, according to an article initially posted by KTSM, he veered left and struck the divider.
KTSM

Victims in overnight shooting are ‘uncooperative,’ police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victims in an overnight shooting in East El Paso are uncooperative, El Paso police say. El Paso police responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One individual was transported to the hospital. Police have released no other information. For […]
