Read full article on original website
Related
Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
KVIA
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it.The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. citizens plead guilty to smuggling firearms to Mexico
Two U.S. citizens have pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to smuggle to Mexico firearms purchased in Texas and Colorado.
Texas D.A. accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Who is impersonating the Walmart shooting victim’s family? The latest court filing alleges district attorney Yvonne Rosales and her legal counselor are behind it, implicating the breaking of the gag order put in place for the Walmart case. Thursday morning a court filing signed by attorney Justin Underwood, appointed to […]
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
KVIA
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife and shooting at police accepts plea and sues city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man accused of shooting his wife and shooting at police has agreed to a plea deal and is suing the city seven months after the incident. Julian Valenzuela's attorney Kurtis Donisthorpe told ABC-7 Valenzuela entered a no contest plea to the top count of attempted murder. He pled guilty to three lesser charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quadragenarian Caught with 55 Pounds of Cocaine for 'Personal Use' in the 'Safest City in America'
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. “CBP officers continue to remain vigilant as they sort through the thousands of law abiding border crossers to root out those who choose to introduce dangerous drugs into our community,” said Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director.
KSAT 12
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
UPDATE: FBI reveals identity of man killed at Border Patrol Station
UPDATE: The FBI of El Paso has identified the man that was killed in yesterday’s shooting at an East El Paso Border Patrol station. According to the FBI, 33-year-old, Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a Mexican national, had been detained by USBP Agents for illegal re-entry into the U.S. USBP Agents encountered Moran by himself and discovered a […]
KVIA
District Attorney responds to petition calling for her removal from office
EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has responded to a petition calling for her removal from office. In the filing, Rosales says Defense Attorney Omar Camona has not provided specific facts supporting his ineptitude and misconduct claims. Carmona filed the petition calling for Rosales's removal in late August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Woman Accused of Offering Migrant a Ride—Then Stealing Her Baby
A Honduran migrant told police she was offered a ride earlier this year to a local bus station in El Paso, Texas, by a woman who instead snatched her infant son and held him for ransom for five arduous months, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday.Jenna Leigh Roark, 45, is facing charges of hostage taking, and aiding and abetting for allegedly abducting the unidentified boy in May and keeping him captive until cops inadvertently stumbled upon him in mid-September.Roark told a different story to police, insisting her husband had landed himself in trouble with the Mexican mafia and...
KWTX
Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
KVIA
Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
El Paso Police Need Help Finding Hit & Run Driver
An El Paso motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening and police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck him during the accident. Sunday evening, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was traveling east on I-10 near Lomaland when, according to an article initially posted by KTSM, he veered left and struck the divider.
Victims in overnight shooting are ‘uncooperative,’ police say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victims in an overnight shooting in East El Paso are uncooperative, El Paso police say. El Paso police responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One individual was transported to the hospital. Police have released no other information. For […]
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
KHOU
'This attack was a hate crime' | Texas lawmakers call on DOJ to investigate deadly migrant shooting
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border was a warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles...
KFOX 14
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
CBS News
560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1