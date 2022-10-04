EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it.The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said...

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO