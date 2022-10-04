ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez

By Tommy Wild
Andres Gimenez got hit for the 24 time against the Royals.

Andres Gimenez has been a magnet this season. He keeps getting hit by pitches and even with the regular season wrapping down this trend continues.

He set a new franchise record this season with the most HBP by a Cleveland player and he just keeps adding to it.

In the bottom of the fourth inning against the Royals, it happened again. Daniel Lynch threw a breaking ball that just didn't seem to break enough and ended up clipping Gimenez on the top of his left wrist.

This was the 24th time this season that he's been hit.

The training staff and Terry Francona came out to check on Gimenez because he did seem to be a little shaken up. Luckily, Gimenez jogged down to first to take first base.

One has to think he's alright. Even if there was a sliver of doubt he wasn't good to go Tito would've pulled him from the game with the playoffs starting in only a couple of days now.

Seeing him get hit on such a delicate part of the arm is still concerning and definitely begs the question of who should be playing in these final games.

