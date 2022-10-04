Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Gas prices creeping back up again
(KTEN) — Texoma motorists are once again facing higher prices at the pump after OPEC's decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. Since the announcement by the oil producing nations, the average statewide gas price for unleaded fuel in Texas has increased by 18 cents. Some believe this is just the beginning.
KXII.com
Texas and Oklahoma voter registration deadline is next week
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The deadline to register to vote in Texas and Oklahoma is next week. In Texas, you have until Tuesday October 11 to make sure you are registered to vote in the November election. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, Oklahomans need to be registered by...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
KXII.com
Main Street construction is moving along
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison. According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021. The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are...
How federal drug reclassification could impact Oklahoma’s marijuana industry
Removing marijuana from the Schedule 1 list of drugs at a federal level could bring more opportunities for licensed marijuana businesses in Oklahoma.
argusjournal.com
Xfuels Announces Cycle Oil & Gas Purchase of Property & Oil Leases in Electra, Texas
Electra, Texas, October 6, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Today, Xfuels Inc. (OTC: XFLS) announces Cycle Oil & Gas has closed its purchase of Ray Loveless Enterprises LLC & R.L. Gathering LLC (RL), of Allen, Texas in an all-cash deal consisting of 10 leases, 106 wells, 10 oil batteries, 3 Acre industrial yard & Shop, & Equipment in Wichita County, TX. Cycle paid $250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand) dollars plus a 2.5 % capped ORRI to $325,000 (Three Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand) dollars for a total purchase price of $575,000 (Five Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand).
inforney.com
During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut
Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to use half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the state’s history. Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday for a business roundtable at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas to discuss the economy of the city and state.
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
KXII.com
New York based company settles in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
KTEN.com
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
KVUE
Gas prices in Texas climbing again
TEXAS, USA — Texans are paying slightly more at the pump again. The price of gas statewide in Texas is now around $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That is nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than the cost last year.
KBTX.com
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
