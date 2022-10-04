ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Gas prices creeping back up again

(KTEN) — Texoma motorists are once again facing higher prices at the pump after OPEC's decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. Since the announcement by the oil producing nations, the average statewide gas price for unleaded fuel in Texas has increased by 18 cents. Some believe this is just the beginning.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Texas and Oklahoma voter registration deadline is next week

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The deadline to register to vote in Texas and Oklahoma is next week. In Texas, you have until Tuesday October 11 to make sure you are registered to vote in the November election. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, Oklahomans need to be registered by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Main Street construction is moving along

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison. According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021. The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are...
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Sherman, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Sherman, TX
Business
City
Denison, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
City
Sherman, TX
argusjournal.com

Xfuels Announces Cycle Oil & Gas Purchase of Property & Oil Leases in Electra, Texas

Electra, Texas, October 6, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Today, Xfuels Inc. (OTC: XFLS) announces Cycle Oil & Gas has closed its purchase of Ray Loveless Enterprises LLC & R.L. Gathering LLC (RL), of Allen, Texas in an all-cash deal consisting of 10 leases, 106 wells, 10 oil batteries, 3 Acre industrial yard & Shop, & Equipment in Wichita County, TX. Cycle paid $250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand) dollars plus a 2.5 % capped ORRI to $325,000 (Three Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand) dollars for a total purchase price of $575,000 (Five Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand).
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut

Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to use half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the state’s history. Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday for a business roundtable at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas to discuss the economy of the city and state.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#North Texas#Oncor#Kxii#Puc
KXII.com

New York based company settles in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
DENISON, TX
KVUE

November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana

Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
SHERMAN, TX
KVUE

Gas prices in Texas climbing again

TEXAS, USA — Texans are paying slightly more at the pump again. The price of gas statewide in Texas is now around $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That is nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than the cost last year.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
LOVE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy