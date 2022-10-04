ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuengling Hershey’s chocolate beer returns for Halloween

By Nico Rossi
YourErie
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — D.G. Yuengling & Son, announced Tuesday the return of its beer collaboration with Hershey’s .

According to a media release, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is back for its fourth year in a row, just in time for Halloween.

Yuengling says the popular brew has grown significantly since its debut in 2019 and is available for those who may legally drink, everywhere Yuengling is sold. But, only while supplies last.

“We continue to be amazed by the excitement our fans show for this special collaboration beer. One of our top priorities is listening and staying connected to our fans, which is why we are so excited to bring back this fall favorite that appeals to all drinkers looking for something special,” stated said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Courtesy: Yuengling Brewing Company
Courtesy: Yuengling Brewing Company
Courtesy: Yuengling Brewing Company
Yuengling boasts its Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is the first-ever beer collaboration between two iconic Pennsylvania brands. The chocolate beer combines over 300 years of history within the commonwealth.

Officials say the special brew is back by overwhelmingly popular demand and has now developed a following of passionate adults looking to celebrate the holiday season in during fall and winter.

“This marks the fourth year of the most epic chocolate and beer collaboration. We couldn’t wait to put Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter back on the shelves for Yuengling and Hershey’s fans alike. Tis the season for all things candy and chocolate, and what better way to celebrate than with this decadent, one-of-kind chocolate brew,” explained Ernie Savo, President of The Hershey Licensing Company.

Those looking for the seasonal, chocolate beer can find out where the drink is being sold, using the ‘Find Our Beer’ link on Yuengling’s website.

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter combines the ‘193-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe’ with the taste of Hershey’s chocolate.

For more information about Yuengling, fans can check out Yuengling’s Facebook page , Twitter , or Instagram .

