Colorado Daily

Colorado football: Mike Sanford focused on players, not job status with Buffs

Late Saturday night, as the Colorado football team was clearing out of its locker room at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and tight ends coach Clay Patterson spent several minutes talking on the sidelines. A 43-20 loss to Arizona created the feeling that change was coming...
Colorado Daily

Finding rebounds a preseason priority for Colorado men’s basketball

Anyone who has spent all of five seconds following the Colorado men’s basketball team over the past 12 years knows defense and rebounding are near and dear to coach Tad Boyle’s heart. The Buffaloes were decidedly average in both categories last year. Defensively, Boyle’s crew this season has...
Colorado Daily

Confidence from last year carrying over for Colorado women’s basketball

Colorado women’s basketball coach JR Payne has always taken pride in having her team prepared for each game. Payne and her staff have worked countless hours on scouting reports and game preparation. Last year, the players added something new to that preparation: 100% confidence. “Our team fully expected to...
Colorado Daily

Diatribes and diaries: Story Collective champions the power of authentic truth-telling

The Moth, a nonprofit group dedicated to the art of storytelling, was founded in 1997 by poet and novelist George Dawes Green. While the wordsmith brought the concept of people reading their own tales to New York City 25 years ago, The Moth has certainly spread its wings and gone on to host 600 different storytelling events a year in more than 27 U.S. cities and in London and Melbourne.
