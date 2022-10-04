The Moth, a nonprofit group dedicated to the art of storytelling, was founded in 1997 by poet and novelist George Dawes Green. While the wordsmith brought the concept of people reading their own tales to New York City 25 years ago, The Moth has certainly spread its wings and gone on to host 600 different storytelling events a year in more than 27 U.S. cities and in London and Melbourne.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO