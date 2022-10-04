Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man convicted for involvement with ‘race-based, violent prison gang’
WASHINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a Fort Wayne man has been convicted for violent crimes committed as part of a race-based prison gang. Court documents say 40-year-old Matthew Rentfrow, aka Mongo, of Fort Wayne and 39-year-old William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head,...
WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
WANE-TV
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly vape deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty. Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Five homes raided, nine arrested in fentanyl bust
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that raided five homes on Thursday and apprehended nine people to break up a fentanyl ring. Those nine people included a juvenile that police say were selling pills and had operations at the different locations. It began around 6 a.m.,...
Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop
An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
963xke.com
FWPD look for man who may have info in shooting investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man as part of what they only called an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. Though it is not clear what if anything the man is wanted for, police released two images and asked anyone with information about him to come forward.
Suspect in J’s bar fight sentenced on unrelated charges
LIMA — A Lima man who eluded law enforcement for several months following his indictment in March on charges related to a bar fight that left a local man with serious injuries was sentenced Tuesday on unrelated charges. Tysheen Polk, 26, was indicted in June 2021 on two counts...
95.3 MNC
Police: Woman accused of deadly hit & run in Steuben County tried to cover up evidence
Court documents show that a woman who hit two boys with her car last weekend initially tried to cover up the evidence. WANE TV reports that 45-year-old Ohio woman Hope Richmond admitted to hitting two boys with her car last Saturday night in Steuben County. One of the boys, 13-year-old Wayden Bennett, later died. The other, 12-year-old Ryly Cummings, has been released from the hospital.
Daily Standard
Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty
CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a...
WANE-TV
Shops in Georgetown Square vandalized by gunfire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday. Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday. A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs woman in Wednesday fatal crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 27-year-old Monroeville woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim in the fatal crash on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Minnich Road just after 9 a.m. where they found the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
cbs4indy.com
‘The best’ meth: Indiana woman arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru after arranging drug deal, police say
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A woman told police she sold “the best” methamphetamine the Blackford County area had ever seen after her arrest in the drive-thru at a Hartford City McDonald’s. Cassandra Bonewit, 28, faces multiple charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Lima man gets six years for shooting
LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
WOWO News
Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
