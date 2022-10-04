ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WISH-TV

Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
WANE-TV

Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly vape deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty. Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.
hot1079fortwayne.com

Five homes raided, nine arrested in fentanyl bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that raided five homes on Thursday and apprehended nine people to break up a fentanyl ring. Those nine people included a juvenile that police say were selling pills and had operations at the different locations. It began around 6 a.m.,...
Magnolia State Live

Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
963xke.com

FWPD look for man who may have info in shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man as part of what they only called an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. Though it is not clear what if anything the man is wanted for, police released two images and asked anyone with information about him to come forward.
95.3 MNC

Police: Woman accused of deadly hit & run in Steuben County tried to cover up evidence

Court documents show that a woman who hit two boys with her car last weekend initially tried to cover up the evidence. WANE TV reports that 45-year-old Ohio woman Hope Richmond admitted to hitting two boys with her car last Saturday night in Steuben County. One of the boys, 13-year-old Wayden Bennett, later died. The other, 12-year-old Ryly Cummings, has been released from the hospital.
Daily Standard

Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty

CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a...
WANE-TV

Shops in Georgetown Square vandalized by gunfire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday. Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday. A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs woman in Wednesday fatal crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 27-year-old Monroeville woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim in the fatal crash on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Minnich Road just after 9 a.m. where they found the...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
The Lima News

Lima man gets six years for shooting

LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
WOWO News

Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
