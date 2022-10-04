ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Manor Township police chief Todd Graeff fired

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The police chief in Manor Township, Lancaster County, has been fired. The township manager said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff. The manager didn't give a reason for the firing. Lt. Kimberly...
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident

NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
BOYERTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Missing Lancaster County boy found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. mom allegedly tried to drown 2 of her 'possessed' kids in a creek during 'baptism'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to drown some of her children in a creek because she believed they were "possessed." Dauphin County Court documents show Candice McElwee has been indicted on nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millersville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
FOX 43

Re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb at battlefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses Drake...
WINCHESTER, VA
local21news.com

Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay R
FOX 43

#OneChipChallenge banned in Central Pa. school district

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the One Chip Challenge, participants eat a potato chip dusted with Carolina Reaper and scorpion pepper, then see how long they can wait before drinking water. It’s a hot trend in more than one way; the challenge has gone viral on social media. After...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richard Lee
abc27.com

Lancaster General Hospital holds career exploration event

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health hosted a career exploration day, themed “A day in the life,” on Thursday, Oct. 6. Lancaster General, with the help of 15 public high schools, brought students who may have a career interest in the medical field to the hospital and offered them an opportunity to shadow experienced healthcare professionals.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

15 arrested in large scale firearms and drug ring bust in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — 15 people have been arrested after a drug bust that seized 3,300 doses of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro says that the arrests come after a six-month-long investigation was...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy