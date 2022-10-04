Read full article on original website
WGAL
Manor Township police chief Todd Graeff fired
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The police chief in Manor Township, Lancaster County, has been fired. The township manager said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff. The manager didn't give a reason for the firing. Lt. Kimberly...
sanatogapost.com
Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident
NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
abc27.com
Missing Lancaster County boy found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
Pa. mom allegedly tried to drown 2 of her 'possessed' kids in a creek during 'baptism'
HARRISBURG, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to drown some of her children in a creek because she believed they were "possessed." Dauphin County Court documents show Candice McElwee has been indicted on nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb at battlefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses Drake...
Investigation into drug trafficking in Harrisburg leads to 15 arrests, seizure of guns, drugs, and cash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday announced charges against 15 suspects at the conclusion of a six-month investigation into the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into Harrisburg conducted by the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of...
Lancaster County police holding item donation event for Hurricane Ian victims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County- Red Rose Lodge 16 alongside many local businesses are coordinating an effort to collect supplies for Hurricane Ian victims. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the items will be given to first responders and citizens...
local21news.com
Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
#OneChipChallenge banned in Central Pa. school district
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the One Chip Challenge, participants eat a potato chip dusted with Carolina Reaper and scorpion pepper, then see how long they can wait before drinking water. It’s a hot trend in more than one way; the challenge has gone viral on social media. After...
Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
abc27.com
Lancaster General Hospital holds career exploration event
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health hosted a career exploration day, themed “A day in the life,” on Thursday, Oct. 6. Lancaster General, with the help of 15 public high schools, brought students who may have a career interest in the medical field to the hospital and offered them an opportunity to shadow experienced healthcare professionals.
abc27.com
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
local21news.com
15 arrested in large scale firearms and drug ring bust in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — 15 people have been arrested after a drug bust that seized 3,300 doses of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro says that the arrests come after a six-month-long investigation was...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
2 Men Shot Through Locked Central PA Hotel Door, Injuring Girl: Police
A 16-year-old girl suffered "serious injuries" in a shooting at a hotel in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police say. East Lampeter Township police were called to the shooting at the Budget Host Inn located at 2140 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster around 1:30 p.m., the department said in a release around 5 p.m.
