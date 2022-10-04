Read full article on original website
Related
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
EMILY PRESCOTT: Hello, my name is Michael Caine and get my photo out of your window! Hollywood legend sues London estate agent for using his image without permission
Sir Michael Caine is calling in his lawyers after an estate agent used his image and a reference to a classic line in one of his films to advertise its business – without his permission. The actor was not happy to hear that Marsh & Parsons had used his...
Comments / 0