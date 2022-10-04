Read full article on original website
Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska
BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
US Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka talks fish on campaign stop in Bethel
U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka stopped in Bethel today as part of her campaign vying for Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s seat. Tshibaka said that the jurisdiction of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council is too broad. That federal council currently manages waters off Alaska, Washington, and Oregon. She said that Alaska deserves its own separate council. Tshibaka noted that three separate councils manage fishing in the Atlantic.
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Murkowski campaign drags GOP rival for skipping debate to headline Texas fundraiser
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski's campaign is criticizing Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka for skipping a debate Monday night to attend a Texas fundraiser with about a month to go before the midterm elections. Despite calling for more debates, Tshibaka has decided to skip the Kodiak fisheries debate, which has been a...
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
State to disperse $1.4 billion in utility relief funds by year’s end
The state of California will make $1.4 billion available by the end of the year for residents who have struggled to pay their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office said Tuesday. The state plans to disperse some $1.2 billion to residential electric utilities and $200...
