Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
Chelsea report: Blues suffer Jude Bellingham blow as Real Madrid line up big-money offer
Chelsea could also face competition from two Premier League rivals in the battle to sign the Borussia Dortmund and England star
Top 10 assisters in Champions League history as Angel Di Maria overtakes Lionel Messi and closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo
FORMER Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has now registered the second most assists in Champions League history. The 34-year-old, who spent a doomed season at United, has set up more goals in Europe's elite competition than the great Lionel Messi. Di Maria is now closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's...
ESPN
Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament
Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
ng-sportingnews.com
Most goals in Champions League history: Ronaldo, Messi and the all-time leading scorers
The UEFA Champion League has seen the stars shine in the first three matchdays of the 2022/23 edition as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski have all bagged more than a few goals already. It is fair to assume these forwards will be gunning to finish as top scorer...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Reveals Challenges of Adapting to PSG Following Barcelona Exit
Lionel Messi didn’t look like his usual self as the 35-year-old struggled to find the back of the net in the 2021-22 football season, his first year at Paris Saint-Germain. After a challenging campaign last season, many believed that the best years considering the lack of goal production. However, Messi is out to prove that anyone who doubts his capabilities is wrong.
Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC
Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA promotion. Road to the Knockouts is the first UEFA promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. RTTK highlights premier players from teams competing in UEFA competitions with special live items. These items have the chance to upgrade twice depending on how the player's team performs in the rest of the group stage. The player will upgrade once if the team advances to the knockout round of their competition. They will upgrade again if the player's team wins two of their remaining three matches in their group.
ng-sportingnews.com
Next Premier League manager sacked: Updated odds for third boss to be fired in 2022/23 after Wolves axe Bruno Lage
We're barely two months into the new Premier League season and we've already had a handful of managers who've been canned. Scott Parker became the first managerial casualty of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign when the ex-England international left Bournemouth on August 30. A 9-0 hammering at Liverpool, allied with...
Yardbarker
Barcelona reach Antoine Griezmann deal with Atletico Madrid
Barcelona have reached a deal to sell Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer. La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer gridlock between the tow side for the French international and they have reduced their previous valuation of the 31-year-old. Griezmann returned to Madrid at...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Maddison, Messi, Lozano, Griezmann
Real Madrid are set to tempt Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, to sign for them by suggesting the chance may never come around again. (Telegraph subscription required) Liverpool are monitoring a host of Galatasaray players including French defender Sacha Boey, 22, Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, and...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
Man Utd player ratings: Rashford and Martial push Ronaldo FURTHER down pecking order while Malacia has nightmare
MARCUS RASHFORD and Anthony Martial ensured Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to man the substitutes bench after sparing Manchester United's blushes in a 3-2 win over Omonia. The Red Devils fell behind in the first half after a calamitous error by Tyrell Malacia saw the home side hone in on goal.
Yardbarker
Juventus join Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United star
Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Football Insider recently reported that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Rashford. The England international is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season. If Arsenal can manage to secure Rashford on a...
