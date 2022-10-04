Read full article on original website
Voters Can See How Election Machines Work
Polk County, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Polk County Elections Director John Chiodo are allowing the public to view the testing that’s done on voting machines. Pate says they want to be sure everyone knows how the process works. Chiodo says it is a...
IUB Rejects Environmental Survey Request For Summit Carbon Pipeline
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board has denied a request for an environmental impact study for the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline. The survey request came from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, but IUB order says it will consider specific environmental issues it has and those raised by those involved in the Summit Carbon request for the hazardous liquid pipeline permit.
Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
Mike Naig says atrazine restrictions will negatively impact conservation
IARN — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig this week submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency regarding the proposed restrictions on atrazine. One of the most widely used herbicides in corn production, the proposed revisions by EPA would severely limit the use of atrazine. Secretary Naig tells the EPA that further restricting the use of atrazine will negatively impact pest resistance management and conservation efforts. In his comments, Naig says, “The EPA proposed picklist approach to managing atrazine is complicated, costly, and not feasible for Iowa farmers, landowners, and pesticide applicators.” Further, he urges the EPA to listen to feedback from farmers and “adopt atrazine use requirements that are based on the best available science.”
Report: Iowa’s Child Poverty Rate Falls From 19% To 6% Over The Past 25 Years
Statewide, Iowa — A new report finds the rate of Iowa children living below the federal poverty line fell significantly in the past quarter-century. The study by the non-profit Child Trends found child poverty rates in the state dropped from 19-percent in 1993 to just six-percent by 2019. Avenel Joseph, vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says she’s encouraged by this trend, but is concerned it won’t last.
Flags To Half Staff Sunday In Honor Of Fallen Firefighters
Statewide Iowa — Flags in the state and elsewhere will be lowered to half-staff status on Sunday to honor a special group of heroes. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Firefighters who have died in the line of duty during the previous year are honored at the memorial service which happens in early October each year. All firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice are also remembered.
Drought conditions continuing as harvest gets fully underway
IARN — Drought conditions have expanded across Iowa. While the dry weather is benefitting farmers right now as they continue harvest, this could have some negative effects down the road. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan explained the data from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor. For more on...
