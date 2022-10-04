Read full article on original website
Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana
As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Six-Vehicle Crash In Kaplan (Kaplan, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a six-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Kaplan. The crash happened on Oct.6 around 2:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America's racial and cultural divides
marinelink.com
Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries
Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
