ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

A-State volleyball falls in straight sets to South Alabama

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday night inside First National Bank Arena, the Arkansas State volleyball team fell in three sets to South Alabama. A-State (5-13, 0-6 SBC) served a trio of aces, but the Jaguars (11-7, 5-1) hit a blistering .337 as a team while holding the Red Wolves to a .099 clip.
JONESBORO, AR
lakelandcurrents.com

Lakeland Chamber Tournament a Triumph

All of the positive hallmarks you could possibly assign to Tuesdays event may apply because it was really a great event that one could not ask for much more. Previous years the tournament has experienced rain or cold and the usual September Mid-South heat but this time it was nearly a perfect day of moderate temperatures with a gentle breeze. The tournament was sold out – over 16 businesses were represented on 20 teams. Business sponsorships were at another record level this year with over 30 supporting this event.
LAKELAND, TN
Kait 8

Howl & Holler (10/5/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Rundown. - A-State football/James Madison preview. - A-State...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Williamson nets 2 goals, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight

Aliyah Williamson netted a career-high two goals Thursday afternoon, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 3-1 win over Louisiana. The Red Wolves (6-4-2, 4-1-0 SBC) extended their winning streak to four matches with the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6-5, 0-3-2). Both teams tallied 14 shots, but A-State accounted for eight on target.
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Complex#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Kait 8

30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm

Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Boil order issued for Dyess

DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system. The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.
DYESS, AR
Kait 8

Police investigate early morning homicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say they are investigating a Saturday morning homicide in Crittenden County. According to a West Memphis Police Department media release, at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 8, Officers responded to calls of a person being shot in the 1600 block of Scottwood Street. Upon arriving...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy