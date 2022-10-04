Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Kait 8
A-State volleyball falls in straight sets to South Alabama
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday night inside First National Bank Arena, the Arkansas State volleyball team fell in three sets to South Alabama. A-State (5-13, 0-6 SBC) served a trio of aces, but the Jaguars (11-7, 5-1) hit a blistering .337 as a team while holding the Red Wolves to a .099 clip.
lakelandcurrents.com
Lakeland Chamber Tournament a Triumph
All of the positive hallmarks you could possibly assign to Tuesdays event may apply because it was really a great event that one could not ask for much more. Previous years the tournament has experienced rain or cold and the usual September Mid-South heat but this time it was nearly a perfect day of moderate temperatures with a gentle breeze. The tournament was sold out – over 16 businesses were represented on 20 teams. Business sponsorships were at another record level this year with over 30 supporting this event.
Kait 8
Howl & Holler (10/5/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Rundown. - A-State football/James Madison preview. - A-State...
Kait 8
Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
Seniors ‘Keep it Moving’ with Binghampton line dance class despite challenges
Getting on a treadmill or lifting weights isn’t always possible for seniors trying to stay healthy, but there’s one thing that’s fun for all ages— dancing. In this week’s Bright Spot, our Shay Simon talks to a group that isn’t letting their age stop them from keeping it moving. For Michaela Turner-Stroud age is just […]
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Kait 8
Williamson nets 2 goals, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight
Aliyah Williamson netted a career-high two goals Thursday afternoon, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 3-1 win over Louisiana. The Red Wolves (6-4-2, 4-1-0 SBC) extended their winning streak to four matches with the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6-5, 0-3-2). Both teams tallied 14 shots, but A-State accounted for eight on target.
Kait 8
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Transportation company officially opens new headquarters at former Mall of Memphis site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Mall of Memphis has a new tenant. Memphis-based RDX, LLC, a transportation company, announced it officially opened its new headquarters Friday at the site on American Way. RDX bought the site in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. RDX said it currently operates...
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
Kait 8
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Dyess
DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system. The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.
MSCS hosts hiring fair for substitute teachers, clerical support, and more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring. The district is calling all substitute teachers, nutritional service techs, clerical support, HVAC professionals, and more to join their team. MSCS offers competitive wages and benefits, according to a release from the district. Interested applicants can attend a job fair Oct....
Kait 8
Police investigate early morning homicide
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say they are investigating a Saturday morning homicide in Crittenden County. According to a West Memphis Police Department media release, at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 8, Officers responded to calls of a person being shot in the 1600 block of Scottwood Street. Upon arriving...
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
