Monroe Local News
Attempted sale of a gun in Loganville turns into a robbery and car chase
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 7, 2022) – There was some activity on the road and in the Ingles parking lot in Loganville last night that had rumors of an attempted carjacking. However, that wasn’t exactly what went down, according to Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “We had a young...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
Georgia State Patrol releases information on Friday's fatal crash near Magnolia Station Drive
A Lula woman died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 52 near Magnolia Station Drive. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cindy Flanagan, 48, was driving her Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 52. She was driving on a curve when her car crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the westbound lane. Flanagan suffered fatal injuries.
1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub
During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills. Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old boy found safe in DeKalb County after police search apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department said a 7-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night has been found safe. Police said Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen at home by his mother on Oct. 6 near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain. Police announced at around 8:38...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting
Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
accesswdun.com
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) It was another busy period for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
fox5atlanta.com
Store manager goes after man who she says stole money from her
MARIETTA, Ga - The manager of a Marietta store became irate when she says a man stole money from her, and she wasn't going to let him get away with it. Brittney Maldonado was busy with customers at Sky Beauty Supply Monday. After they finished with their purchases, Maldonado noticed...
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: FBI joins investigation into bizarre case
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents said they are now joining in the investigation of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped in the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb police searching for 12-year-old last seen in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police need help finding a missing boy. Police said 12-year-old Staquan Thomas was last seen near Amber Drive in Decatur. He could be wearing a gray goodie, blue or gree shorts and black hat, according to law enforcement. If you see him, call DeKalb County...
