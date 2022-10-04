ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia State Patrol releases information on Friday's fatal crash near Magnolia Station Drive

A Lula woman died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 52 near Magnolia Station Drive. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cindy Flanagan, 48, was driving her Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 52. She was driving on a curve when her car crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the westbound lane. Flanagan suffered fatal injuries.
LULA, GA
11Alive

1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills. Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text

HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting

Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Store manager goes after man who she says stole money from her

MARIETTA, Ga - The manager of a Marietta store became irate when she says a man stole money from her, and she wasn't going to let him get away with it. Brittney Maldonado was busy with customers at Sky Beauty Supply Monday. After they finished with their purchases, Maldonado noticed...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb police searching for 12-year-old last seen in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police need help finding a missing boy. Police said 12-year-old Staquan Thomas was last seen near Amber Drive in Decatur. He could be wearing a gray goodie, blue or gree shorts and black hat, according to law enforcement. If you see him, call DeKalb County...
DECATUR, GA

