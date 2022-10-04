ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, AR

marinelink.com

Low Water Levels Causing Barge Groundings on the Mississippi River

A number of barges have gone aground in the Lower Mississippi River due to low water levels, the U.S. Coast Guard said. There are reports of barge groundings Tuesday near Stack Island, Mississippi, with a waterway restriction from mile marker 478 to 492 and Memphis, Tennessee, with a waterway closure from mile marker 686 to 676.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox8live.com

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
localmemphis.com

Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
OSCEOLA, AR
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Boil order issued for Dyess

DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system. The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.
DYESS, AR
Cody Brown
Kait 8

Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

New solar facility coming to Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new push for renewable energy is hitting Mississippi County. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Entergy Arkansas announced its Driver Solar project was approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission. The company said the 250-megawatt facility located on Highway 61 near Osceola would be its largest solar...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Wreckage of car found in Mississippi River near New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – Parts of a car were found in the Mississippi River near New Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 2. A couple reported finding a car in the mud at the bottom of the New Madrid boat ramp Sunday afternoon, according to the New Madrid Police Department.
NEW MADRID, MO
#The Mississippi River
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts. Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7. “I’ve set...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
JONESBORO, AR

