Columbus police seeking people who were illegally recorded at The Animal Farm restrooms

By Tim Chitwood
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

After the co-owner of the Animal Farm was charged with planting recording devices in the restaurant’s restrooms , the Columbus Police Department is seeking others who may have been recorded there.

Police say anyone using the restrooms from July 1 through Sept. 1 “was likely captured by this illegal surveillance and recording activity.”

The request follows last week’s arrest of Dennis Cleveland “Landon” Thompson, 37, who is part-owner of the downtown restaurant at 105 12th St. He faces 11 counts of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and six counts each of child sexual exploitation and of illegally installing recording devices, according to court records.

“If you are identified as a victim, investigators will discuss the options available to you,” police wrote in a news release Tuesday evening. “Please help us with our effort to ensure that the person responsible for this illegal activity is held accountable and to deter others from being involved in similar criminal activity.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may be a victim to call 706-225-3164 or email Sgt. Alicia Hoover at ahoover@columbusga.org.

The investigation began Sept. 1 when the restaurant’s other co-owner, Hudson Terrell, said he found videos from the restrooms on a business computer. He went looking for the devices, finding them hidden in vents, he said.

Through an attorney, he notified the police, who collected the devices that same day, he told the Ledger-Enquirer last week, adding that he never touched them.

Terrell said he also got a restraining order against Thompson, who has not returned to the restaurant since. The restaurant in a Facebook post said Thompson now “is not involved in any way with our business,” though Thompson’s attorney on Friday said he remains a co-owner.

Thompson is being held without bond after a hearing Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

