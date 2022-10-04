ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 3

Arcadia's Flame
3d ago

Just more delay tactics. He knows he's done terrible things and doesn't want to pay the price. He's hoping his conservative judges will be grateful to hi.. Which he's probably right. SCOTUS no longer has legitimatecy for decisions.

Reply
2
Related
CNN

Biden caught on hot mic using profanity

President Joe Biden was caught on microphone using profanity while speaking with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy. The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy