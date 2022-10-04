ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Alpine skiing to test new format for combined race

Alpine skiing officials will test a new format for the combined event, a race that is under review to remain on the Olympic program. French newspaper L’Equipe reported that the International Ski Federation (FIS) will test a new team format for the combined, which has been an individual event on the Olympic program since 1988. L’Equipe reported that a nation can use a different skier for the downhill and slalom in the new setup, quoting FIS secretary general Michel Vion.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

U.S. men’s gymnastics team named for world championships

Asher Hong, Colt Walker and world pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik were named to the last three spots on the U.S. men’s gymnastics team for the world championships that start in three weeks. Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg earned the first spots on the team by placing first and...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
volleyballmag.com

USA women beat Türkiye in four in FIVB Worlds

The USA bounced back from getting swept by Poland with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory Friday over Türkiye in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship. The win guarantees the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals, but first they wrap up pool play Friday against Thailand. Chiaka Ogbogu...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash

This was the game everyone had been anticipating for months. The reigning World Cup champion United States against the recently crowned European champion England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. England won 2-1 in a game that was technically a friendly, but certainly didn't feel...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah True
Person
Anne Haug
Person
Daniela Ryf

Comments / 0

Community Policy