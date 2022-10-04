Read full article on original website
Konnor McClain, U.S. all-around champion, to miss world gymnastics championships
U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain posted that she will miss the world gymnastics championships that start in three weeks due to a back injury, writing that her season is “officially over.”. McClain, 17, was due to vie for a spot on the five-woman world team at a selection camp...
Alpine skiing to test new format for combined race
Alpine skiing officials will test a new format for the combined event, a race that is under review to remain on the Olympic program. French newspaper L’Equipe reported that the International Ski Federation (FIS) will test a new team format for the combined, which has been an individual event on the Olympic program since 1988. L’Equipe reported that a nation can use a different skier for the downhill and slalom in the new setup, quoting FIS secretary general Michel Vion.
U.S. men’s gymnastics team named for world championships
Asher Hong, Colt Walker and world pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik were named to the last three spots on the U.S. men’s gymnastics team for the world championships that start in three weeks. Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg earned the first spots on the team by placing first and...
Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday.
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
He coached in Singapore, has FIFA credentials. Now, he brings European soccer to Atlantis.
Competitive soccer was nonexistent for young Joe Keiser growing up in New York City in the 1950s. But his grandfather from southern Austria introduced the East Long Island native to the game at age 4. He trained himself daily with his younger sister Katherine with his first soccer ball. She became his first opponent in their backyard. ...
USA women beat Türkiye in four in FIVB Worlds
The USA bounced back from getting swept by Poland with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory Friday over Türkiye in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship. The win guarantees the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals, but first they wrap up pool play Friday against Thailand. Chiaka Ogbogu...
USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash
This was the game everyone had been anticipating for months. The reigning World Cup champion United States against the recently crowned European champion England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. England won 2-1 in a game that was technically a friendly, but certainly didn't feel...
F1 News: Mick Schumacher Slams Into Barrier During Wet Japanese GP Practice
It was an early morning for many watching the first two practice sessions of the Japanese Grand Prix, but if you did manage to get up in time, it was an exciting couple of hours by all accounts. Mick Schumacher was one of many drivers to make a mistake on...
World Cup a ‘moment of becoming’ for women’s rugby – and New Zealand | Tess McClure
The end of amateurism is nigh but local expectation abounds as Eden Park prepares to host record crowds
