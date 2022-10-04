ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, six, zero; FB: seven) (three, eight, seven, nine; FB: seven)
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Columbus Dispatch. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Judges play crucial role in justice system; voters should pay attention. As of today, there are 40 days remaining before the Nov. 8 general election and most of the attention has been and will continue to be on the four U.S. House of Representative seats. Depending on where you live in the Golden Triangle, you will vote in the District 1 race (incumbent Republican Trent Kelly vs. Democrat Dianne Blac) or for the District 3 race (incumbent Republican Michael Guest vs. Democrat Shuwaski Young).
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Exchange helps match livestock with land

On the Midwest Grazing Exchange website, icons show areas where people are looking for land to graze their livestock, as well as areas where people have grazable land. University of Missouri research professor Ashley Conway serves as state grazing exchange host. She says the program helps livestock owners and people with grazable land see what their options are.
Virginia's Leader in Lightning Protection Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Event to Support Landmark Fire Prevention Week Campaign

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two champions of fire prevention and safety are celebrating anniversary milestones this October. Loehr Lightning Protection Co., Virginia’s leader in lightning protection system (LPS) services since 1947, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA) to support the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week ™ (FPW) and celebrate its own 75th company anniversary with a community event at the Hazen Memorial Library, in historic Bon Air, Va., on Thursday, October 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.
