Crypto volumes hit CHF 87.1 million at Switzerland exchange

Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a rebound in trading activities for September 2022, with monthly volumes increasing by more than 20 percent MoM. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw improved trading results with volumes aggregating to CHF 955.7 billion, up from a combined nominal value of CHF 78.3 billion in August. The statistical report shows that trading turnover at the exchange’s venues, including on SIX Structured Products Exchange Ltd, was down 2 percent from September 2021.
Cake DeFi introduces Ethereum Staking with 5% returns

Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based DeFi platform, is launching its Ethereum (ETH) staking service for retail and institutional customers. This move, which Cake DeFi says it provides another crypto on-ramp for those looking to enter the crypto space, comes shortly after the Ethereum network’s long-promised shift from an energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake.
Cboe reports highest ADV for FX volume in two years

Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform today announced its trading volume for the month ending September 2022, which marks its third-highest month ever. Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $1.008 trillion, up 18 percent on a month-over-month basis from $854 billion in August‎. This figure is the second best reading for the exchange’s monthly turnover since it hit a record peak in September 2020 at $1.20 trillion. In addition, it was higher by a third year-over-year when weighed against $754 billion in September 2021.
Interactive Brokers doubles client accounts to 2 million in 24 months

Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its trading volumes took a slight step back in September, an indication that investor confidence is still fairly mixed over the past few months. During September 2022, the number of DARTs was reported at 1.961 million transactions, slightly down month-over-month from 1.968...
Bitcoin Suisse Vault taps Polkadot governance features

Bitcoin Suisse has added support for Polkadot protocol governance on its proprietary, hyper-secure cold storage solution, the Bitcoin Suisse Vault. Polkadot’s governance process is the most sophisticated governance system in the blockchain ecosystem, incorporating knowledge from many fields to enable stakeholders to vote on both community proposals and upgrades to the network.
Europe bans crypto payments to Russians as €10K cap scrapped

The European Union is taking further steps to sanction Russia after the recent developments surrounding its invasion of Ukraine. Announced yesterday, the EU has tightened an already prohibition on providing digital-asset services to Russia. It has imposed a sweeping ban on providing crypto services to Russians, meaning they won’t be able to hold any assets in EU crypto wallets unless they live in the bloc.
SETL helps SWIFT, CSDs and custodians develop common framework for tokenisation systems

London-based enterprise DLT and blockchain company SETL has delivered a pilot project for SWIFT which implemented a common framework linking tokenisation systems between central security depositories (CSDs) and global custodians. SWIFT, Clearstream, Northern Trust and other market participants joined SETL to explore the issuance, delivery versus payment (DVP), and redemption...
Cryptocurrency Spoofing: Why Should Investors Care About It?

Investors don’t just care about making more money. They care about their safety and security, too. This is observable in cryptocurrency, where consumers always protect their financial interests. People have developed this habit of fear of falling victim to possible scams and frauds. There have been big-time cases of...
Tradeweb’s trading volumes hit $1.20 trillion per day in September

Tradeweb Markets, the online fixed-income trading platform, today reported its operational metrics for the month of September 2022, which has seen continued strong trading volumes so far. A frenzy that, at this pace, puts it on track to set a new record. In terms of total trading volume, Tradeweb in...
FSCS closes London Capital & Finance (LCF) scandal after three years

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has provided a final date for closing the scheme to compensate investors who lost money in the London Capital & Finance scandal, namely on 31 October 2022. FSCS has called on the families of victims of the collapse of mini-bond company London Capital &...
DeFiChain tokenizes Walmart, Unilever, US Oil and Gas Funds

Bitcoin-based DeFi platform DeFiChain is opening up the opportunity for its users to trade crypto versions of Walmart, Unilever, US Oil Fund, and US Gas Fund. DeFiChain, which creates decentralized assets (aka dTokens) that perform similarly to stocks, said it community has voted to add $dWMT (Walmart), $dUL (Unilever), $dUSO (US Oil Fund), and $dUNG (US Gas Fund).
Mt. Gox creditors to get their funds through Bitstamp, other exchanges

The distribution of funds to creditors of the defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox is set to kick off as the business’s Japanese bankruptcy trustee released a memo updating them of a new function and important deadlines. Mt. Gox trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi, is asking creditors to select a repayment method,...
OneConnect launches operation in ADGM further expanding in Middle East

OneConnect has launched its regional operations in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre of the capital of the UAE, after having worked together on the creation of the ADGM Digital Lab which was launched in April 2021. The ADGM Digital Lab is a marketplace and industry sandbox to encourage the development […]
The B2Broker B2Core REST API Is Now Live

B2Broker has announced the release of its new REST API, which lets customers use B2Broker’s solutions and services for business purposes. B2Broker has announced the release of its new REST API, which lets customers use B2Broker’s solutions and services for business purposes. Customers can utilize HTTP methods to create, read, update, and delete resources using the REST API. This is a significant milestone for the firm since it provides more choices and options to its customers. B2Broker continues to blaze the trail in delivering cutting-edge solutions for the Forex market with this new release. We thank you for your support.
