Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region. Nobody immediately claimed...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ramps up Crimea bridge security after explosion kills three
Vladimir Putin has ramped up security on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia after it was partly destroyed in a huge explosion which killed three people. With some politicians calling for the Russian president to declare the war in Ukraine a “counterterrorism operation”, he has ordered the FSB security service to tighten security on the bridge – viewed widely as a symbol of Crimea’s annexation – and on the infrastructure supplying electricity and gas to the peninsula.
Russia adds popular rapper, writer to “foreign agent” list
Russian authorities on Friday declared a popular rapper and writer, as well as one of Russia’s most prominent feminists, to be “foreign agents”, a legal designation widely seen as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle critical voices. Oxxxymiron, a dual Russian-British national whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the register alongside science-fiction author Dmitry Glukhovsky and Alyona Popova, who has headed the Russian campaign for legislation to protect victims of domestic violence. Both Fyodorov and Glyukhovsky have voiced strong opposition to Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with a Moscow court in June ordering Glukhovsky’s arrest in absentia on the charge of “discrediting the Russian army.”
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr have parried over topics like abortion and inflation for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
AP News Summary at 1:18 p.m. EDT
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36. BANGKOK (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were killed Thursday in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home. The attack took place in the rural town of Nongbua Lamphu in northeastern Thailand, in one of the country’s poorest regions. A witness said the assailant shot his way in.
What’s the hold up in prosecuting Hunter Biden?
DOJ is likely struggling with a very difficult issue that has nothing to do with politics.
Putin’s path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
As he turns 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule. Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He says Putin can’t blame anyone but himself.
EXPLAINER: Russia’s military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned military mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.
Biden to designate his 1st national monument in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to designate his first national monument in Colorado next week. The president will be using his powers to conserve a World War 2-era alpine warfare training camp whose graduates went on to help found the U.S. ski industry. The designation of Camp Hale as a national monument will be an election year gift to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who pushed for Biden to make the designation after legislation to conserve the camp and other areas stalled in Congress. Biden has expanded the boundaries of other national monuments but has yet to create his own.
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest of its recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after the North warned that the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected two missile launches Sunday between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. from the North’s eastern coastal city of Munchon. It said South Korea’s military has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States. Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino also confirmed the launches, saying the North’s testing activities are “absolutely unacceptable” as they threaten regional and international peace and security.
1 Palestinian killed, 1 fugitive surrenders in Israel raid
DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops have exchanged fire with Palestinians during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing one Palestinian and forcing the surrender of another. The Israeli military identified the wanted man as an activist in the Islamic militant group Hamas, and said he was suspected in a shooting attack on an Israeli bus earlier this week. Palestinian medics say at least seven people were wounded, including three Palestinian journalists. Israel has carried out raids in the West Bank almost daily since a spate of attacks in the spring killed 19 Israelis. Since then, dozens of Palestinians have been killed by army fire, many of them militants, but also local youths protesting the raids and several civilians.
Palestinian gunman wounds 2 Israelis in Jerusalem shooting
Israeli police say a Palestinian gunman has seriously wounded two people after opening fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem
