The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has centered around the unique, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Silver Flare Metallic hue.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO