Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab, Double Cab Production Under Constraint
GM just revealed the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates. That said, customers can still place an order for the pre-refresh 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, however GM Authority has learned that there is a new constraint in place for production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab and Double Cab body styles.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark GMC Granite Again
GM has filed to trademark the GMC Granite name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on September 30th, 2022 with the United States patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97614910. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Motor land vehicles, namely, on-road passenger automobiles.”
gmauthority.com
GM Duramax Diesel Engine Maintenance Explained: Video
Opting for a Duramax diesel engine in a new GM SUV or truck is a great choice for those customers that want both torque and efficiency, and now, GM is detailing a few simple maintenance tips to keep the Duramax diesel powerplant running in tip-top shape. As seen in the...
gmauthority.com
GM Stock Value Jumps 5 Percent During Week Of October 3 – October 7, 2022
The value of GM stock was up during the week of October 3rd to October 7th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $33.62 per share, representing an increase of $1.53 per share, or 4.77 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $32.09.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2022-2023 Chevy Corvette Headlamps May Turn On In Daytime
Among the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Corvette C8’s numerous convenience features are automatic headlights that will switch on when ambient lighting conditions are appropriate. However, some Chevy Corvette owners may have noticed the headlamps switching on during the daytime. Luckily, a cause and fix for this issue have been identified.
gmauthority.com
2011 And 2012 GMC Yukon Recalled For Airbag Inflator Rupture Risk
GM has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2011 GMC Yukon and 2012 GMC Yukon in regard to a defective airbag module. Affected models include both the standard-length GMC Yukon and the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Affected models may be equipped with defective components that could pose a safety risk.
gmauthority.com
GM To Increase Output At Joinville Engine Plant In Brazil
General Motors has just announced that it will increase engine production at the GM Joinville plant in Brazil, the company’s main powertrain facility in South America that is considered one of the most modern and sustainable in the world. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary confirmed that the Joinville plant will add...
gmauthority.com
GM Hit With $102M Verdict In California Excessive Engine Oil Consumption Trial
A California federal jury has returned a $102 million verdict against GM in a class action lawsuit that alleges the automaker hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption, resulting in engine damage, stalling, and premature breakdowns. Per a recent report from Street Insider, the case was tried...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
Indi EV And Foxconn Sign Agreement To Build Indi One Electric Vehicle In Lordstown, Ohio
Foxconn, the Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer that recently closed a deal with Lordstown Motors to acquire the former GM Lordstown plant in Ohio, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indi EV that will allow Foxconn Ohio to manufacture the first Indi One prototype vehicles. Founded in Los Angeles...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Sales Place Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Equinox sales increased in the United States and Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Equinox deliveries totaled 46,646 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 44 percent compared to 32,444 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian recalls almost all its vehicles over loose fasteners
An electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon has issued a recall for almost all its vehicles over an issue with loose fasteners. The electric vehicle company Rivian notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the safety recall on Thursday after it learned that the fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering…
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Now Available With New Onyx Package
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the luxury marque’s most popular and most expensive model currently on sale. Recently, GM has upped the ante and began offering the Cadillac Escalade-V, which is powered by the supercharged 6.2L V8 LT4 engine. Now, Cadillac has decided to expand the Escalade-V’s options list by offering a new Onyx Package.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
GM’s OnStar Presents Road Safety Artwork Exhibit In Arabia
People who are involved in car accidents, understandably, can experience potentially negative psychological effects as a result of such incidents. To better understand these effects, OnStar and six UAE-based artists teamed up to provide a visual representation of the challenges and stressors a car accident can have on a person by evoking a real-world picture of a sensitive subject.
gmauthority.com
2003 Hummer H1 Predator Custom SUV Heads To Auction: Video
The Hummer H1 is about as iconic as they come, and this particular example enhances the nameplate’s rough-and-ready attitude with a long list of custom details and upgrades. Now, this custom Hummer H1 is headed to the auction block. First things first – this Hummer H1 was built in...
gmauthority.com
Mary Barra Ranks Fourth On Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women List
General Motors CEO Mary Barra has been ranked fourth on Fortune’s list of the most powerful women of 2022. This places Barra among elite company with the likes of Karen Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health; Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture; and Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup. Only 51 businesswomen were named to the list, with six making their first appearance.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro 20-Inch Caliente Wheel Option Available Again
The 2023 Chevy Camaro is the eighth model year of the latest sixth-generation sports car, introducing a number of important changes and updates. Among these is the reintroduction of a 20-inch wheel option. The 20-inch wheel in question is dubbed Caliente, and is tagged with RPO code 57V. Wheel width...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe In Silver Flare Metallic: First Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has centered around the unique, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Silver Flare Metallic hue.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate Brings Luxury And Tech
GM pulled the sheets on the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD just a few days ago, revealing a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. Among these was the debut of the new 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate, a fresh range-topping trim level offering a wealth of luxury and technology, as detailed right here.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Configurator Now Live
The official 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 online configurator is now live at Chevy’s website, providing fans and potential customers with an opportunity for a little digital window shopping. The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 arrives as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck, ushering in a...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro and 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there continues to be no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $249 per month...
Comments / 0