ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach residents upset at bridge closure

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwCqu_0iMAUu2r00

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The only way to get to Fort Myers Beach is closed.

The Matanzas Pass Bridge is shut down; it’s only accessible to first responders.

“This was a decision made mutual by the rescue EOC, the Fire Department, the Sheriff, and the town. This is the best course to do for the short term”, Fort Myers Beach Councilman Bill Veach said.

However, this decision has upset Fort Myers Beach residents like Bob and Amy Lazzell, who survived Hurricane Ian in their home.

“This is our home. So we are not leaving,” Bob Lazzell said.

The Lazzells made the decision to stay in their home on the island despite there being no running water, power, or sewage. Now they are running out of food and water, but they know if they leave the island, they will not be able to return.

Councilman Veach says residents will be able to return to their homes after search and rescue crews finish combing through the rubble.

“They were interfering with rescue operations, but rescue crews say they can’t clear any area when people are coming in and out,” Councilman Veach said.

The Lazzells said they are worried to leave the island.

“We are getting very little sleep with all the looters coming out every day and night,” Lazzell said.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, seven people have been arrested in connection to looting.

Five of those arrests were out of Fort Myers Beach.

“We have law and order, and our great residents will be safe and secure,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

UPDATED INFORMATION REGARDING FORT MYERS BEACH ACCESS

Please see this statement from Roger Hernstadt (Town Manager of FMB), Ray Murphy (Mayor of FMB), and the FMB Fire District:. There is still extensive emergency search and rescue operation being conducted on FMB. Emergency services crews are searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed. They need space and time to do their jobs and any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts. Residents are not able to get on the beach until these efforts are complete. We do not have a date set for when residents can return. Watch the FMB Fire District’s and the Town’s social media and websites for updates.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fire Department
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers asks residents to conserve water

The City of Fort Myers is asking residents to conserve water. In a tweet, the city said it has restored water to most homes, but it is still working to reconnect water for the last six communities. The city asks residents not to wash cars, fill pools or hot tubs,...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Pine Island reconnected to Lee County mainland

‘Usually government will promise and underdeliver. Well, here's an overdelivering, getting it finished ahead of schedule.’. State transportation officials have reconnected Pine Island to the Southwest Florida mainland with a temporary road completed three days ahead of schedule. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the development in Matlacha, standing with state agency...
LEE COUNTY, FL
soundingsonline.com

Shrimpers in Fort Myers Are Beached

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many people have been left homeless and jobless as a result of the devastation. In Fort Myers, Florida, some shrimpers have found themselves out of work, and they don’t know when this period of unemployment will end. Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy