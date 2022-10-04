Fort Myers Beach residents upset at bridge closure

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The only way to get to Fort Myers Beach is closed.

The Matanzas Pass Bridge is shut down; it’s only accessible to first responders.

“This was a decision made mutual by the rescue EOC, the Fire Department, the Sheriff, and the town. This is the best course to do for the short term”, Fort Myers Beach Councilman Bill Veach said.

However, this decision has upset Fort Myers Beach residents like Bob and Amy Lazzell, who survived Hurricane Ian in their home.

“This is our home. So we are not leaving,” Bob Lazzell said.

The Lazzells made the decision to stay in their home on the island despite there being no running water, power, or sewage. Now they are running out of food and water, but they know if they leave the island, they will not be able to return.

Councilman Veach says residents will be able to return to their homes after search and rescue crews finish combing through the rubble.

“They were interfering with rescue operations, but rescue crews say they can’t clear any area when people are coming in and out,” Councilman Veach said.

The Lazzells said they are worried to leave the island.

“We are getting very little sleep with all the looters coming out every day and night,” Lazzell said.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, seven people have been arrested in connection to looting.

Five of those arrests were out of Fort Myers Beach.

“We have law and order, and our great residents will be safe and secure,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.