Colorado midwife helps deliver her own great-granddaughter
LITTLETON, Colo. — Diana Buckwalter can only guess the number of babies she has delivered in the past 30 years. “I think it’s in the thousands,” she said. “I think it's a lot!”. As a nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife, there have been many memorable...
Boa constrictor spotted slithering through Colorado front yard
Crews from the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society (NCHS) responded to the scene of a private residence in Fort Collins last Saturday, after receiving reports that a large snake was slithering through the front yard. The snake turned out to be a boa constrictor, a species of large, non-venomous snakes that...
Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients
Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
Denver opens care center to help those with medical needs
A new nine-story, $46 million facility in downtown Denver is officially ready to serve the healthcare needs of Colorado's homeless. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located at 2175 California Street in Denver, will be able to meet healthcare and housing needs specifically those living on the streets with chronic or acute medical issues and are considered high utilizers of emergency rooms. It's a vicious cycle for those who are homeless with medical needs- hospitalized, then discharged to the streets where it's impossible to maintain your health. It's an issue that impacts not only the individual...
New development helps serve housing, healthcare needs of Denver's homeless
DENVER — A new mixed-use development in Denver will help serve the housing and healthcare needs of people experiencing homelessness. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hosted a grand opening event Thursday to celebrate the launch of the Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center at California and 22nd streets.
Denver Fire stretched thin as city grows
DENVER — As Denver grows, there will be growing pains, and some can even be emergencies. Denver Fire said there are parts of the city growing so fast, they need to make changes to keep up and noticed it based on their response times right now. Captain J.D. Chism...
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
14-year-old missing for more than a week could be in danger, Boulder Police say
BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department. Chloe Campbell, who is 14-years-old, is believed to have run away from her home. She was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30, Police said.
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to Florida
Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Aurora Crisis Response Team could be without full-time mental health clinician for months
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora’s Crisis Response Team is supposed to dispatch a police officer and clinician to people having mental health emergencies. Now, it's likely the program will remain without any full-time clinicians for several more months. The Crisis Response Team has already been without any full-time mental health clinicians for a month.
1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash
GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
CDOT hopes workforce housing can help solve plow driver staffing problem
COLORADO, USA — The season's first snowflakes have already started falling in the high country, and soon snow plows will be a regular sight along Colorado’s roadways. But for years, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has struggled to staff the positions that include highway maintenance and snow plow work. It’s especially tough in the high country where abundant snow draws not just tourism, but increasingly unaffordable housing prices.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving City of Aurora vehicle
AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after she was hit by a City of Aurora vehicle while crossing the street Friday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 66-year-old woman was crossing East 6th Avenue at North Helena Street at around 9 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck belonging to the city's water department.
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
Denver sergeant suspended after drinking, driving bust following party at sheriff's home
DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department sergeant is set to begin serving a 14-day suspension on Sunday – the fallout from his conviction of drinking and driving after a birthday party at the home of a top city law enforcement official, 9Wants to Know has learned. Sgt. Jerry...
Man arrested after barricading himself in Broomfield bank he broke into
BROOMFIELD, Colo — A man who broke into a Broomfield bank, the barricaded himself inside has been arrested, according to the Broomfield Police Department. The man was inside the Firstier Bank on Destination Way, which is near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway. Around 6 a.m., Broomfield Police said a...
Thornton police conducting training exercise Thursday
THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said its officers will be conducting a training exercise Thursday morning. TPD said the training exercise will begin around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. The department said the public should not be alarmed if they see a...
DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.
