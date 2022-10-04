ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

northfortynews

Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients

Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver opens care center to help those with medical needs

A new nine-story, $46 million facility in downtown Denver is officially ready to serve the healthcare needs of Colorado's homeless. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located at 2175 California Street in Denver, will be able to meet healthcare and housing needs specifically those living on the streets with chronic or acute medical issues and are considered high utilizers of emergency rooms. It's a vicious cycle for those who are homeless with medical needs- hospitalized, then discharged to the streets where it's impossible to maintain your health. It's an issue that impacts not only the individual...
DENVER, CO
Louisville, CO
City
Louisville, CO
9NEWS

New development helps serve housing, healthcare needs of Denver's homeless

DENVER — A new mixed-use development in Denver will help serve the housing and healthcare needs of people experiencing homelessness. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hosted a grand opening event Thursday to celebrate the launch of the Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center at California and 22nd streets.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver Fire stretched thin as city grows

DENVER — As Denver grows, there will be growing pains, and some can even be emergencies. Denver Fire said there are parts of the city growing so fast, they need to make changes to keep up and noticed it based on their response times right now. Captain J.D. Chism...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR

It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
LITTLETON, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to Florida

Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

CDOT hopes workforce housing can help solve plow driver staffing problem

COLORADO, USA — The season's first snowflakes have already started falling in the high country, and soon snow plows will be a regular sight along Colorado’s roadways. But for years, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has struggled to staff the positions that include highway maintenance and snow plow work. It’s especially tough in the high country where abundant snow draws not just tourism, but increasingly unaffordable housing prices.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Pedestrian killed in crash involving City of Aurora vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after she was hit by a City of Aurora vehicle while crossing the street Friday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 66-year-old woman was crossing East 6th Avenue at North Helena Street at around 9 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck belonging to the city's water department.
AURORA, CO
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Thornton police conducting training exercise Thursday

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said its officers will be conducting a training exercise Thursday morning. TPD said the training exercise will begin around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. The department said the public should not be alarmed if they see a...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

