Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson
Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
Flanders Nature Center Provides Unique Educational Experiences for Area Youngsters
Local nonprofit Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust recently celebrated its largest Summer Camp and Academy season with record enrollment. Flanders was pleased to provide the highest amount of camp scholarships or “camperships” to date with 40 children able to attend camps and Academies at no cost. Due...
Enter The Cave at Wilton High School for a needed dose of zen
WPS says, "Stressed out or just need a quiet space to gather your thoughts? Swing by The Cave located on the first floor, main building, science hallway." All are welcome to use this quiet space during the school day to gather thoughts, take a needed deep breath, and regroup. "We...
Westport's We Do Walkways Program, Students Help Seniors with Outdoor Chores
The Westport Department of Human Services is offering to seniors a list of middle and high school students willing to help with outdoor chores. There is a suggested fee of $12.00 per hour for work done. Students interested in helping a senior in need and earning extra money may contact...
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
An Autumn Dinner to Remember, RVNAhealth Thanks Community and Impact Speaker Joe Pastore
On September 24th RVNAhealth hosted its annual Autumn Dinner at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. Friends, supporters, clients, and clinical staff came together to celebrate the agency’s work providing exceptional health and wellness care for individuals of all ages. Guest speaker, Joseph Pastore, shared his personal experience with...
Fairfield County Bank pledges to match Ruden Report team donations for Walk to End Alzheimer’
Fairfield County Bank will be matching up to $100 of each donation made on behalf of the Ruden Report Team for the Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, for a total of $5,000. The Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will be held on Saturday, October 9 at...
Jump aboard Danbury Railway Museum's Pumpkin Patch Train!
All aboard "The Husking Bee" for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Trains!. Our well-loved annual fall fundraiser is back, perfect for families with young kids. The short 20-minute round trip stops at our very own patch, where kids get to pick out their very own pumpkin and everyone gets to try some local apple cider and cookies. There are numerous photo ops and even a vintage tractor!
Ridgefield Chamber Sponsors Scarecrow Contest
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Ridgefield's 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street from October 15-31. Here's how it works:. 1. Complete the entry form HERE, submit a $25 payment. 2. Pick up scarecrow...
Winter Skating and Hockey Programs Begin November 4 at Winter Garden
Winter Garden Ice Arena – Winter Programs Start November 4. Skating program for children ages 3-6; Saturday classes offered at 10:40am and the fee is $279. Skating program for ages 5-adult on Saturdays at 9:20am; the fee is $299. NY Rangers Hockey Learn to Play - begins 11/12. Saturday...
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip
Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
Local Dunkin Donuts Donates to Support Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen in Milford
The newly renovated Dunkin Donuts on 214 Woodmont Road in Milford recently presented the Beth-El Center with a check for $5,000 as part of their grand re-opening event on September 8, 2022. Franchise owners Alex Dipietro and Margaret Bagueiro oversee five Dunkin Donuts locally, providing jobs and training, and have...
Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2023 - Carolyn Kielma of Bristol Eastern High School
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have announced that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state’s highest recognition honoring extraordinary teachers. Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker this...
Tri-State Weather Conference is in Danbury on October 15!
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Western Connecticut State University will host the Eighth Tri-State Weather Conference in the Science Building on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street in Danbury. Registration is $35 and the event is open to the public. Register online at www.wcsu.edu/weatherconference/registration.asp. The conference will begin at...
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!
Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
Ridgefield Social Services and Ridgefield Library Provide Free Prescription Reviews for Medicare Recipients
Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES-certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free prescription coverage reviews to Ridgefield residents at the Ridgefield Library. These free, one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with...
Unique Fall Experiences
Spooky season is upon us! If you’re looking for something a little bit different to this fall, here are a few unique autumn activities to try this year. If you’ve seen Robert Egger’s 2015 horror film, The Witch, you know few things are more terrifying than being isolated with your dysfunctional, colonial family. Having grown up in New England, the director took direct inspiration from many visits to the Plimoth Patuxet Museums throughout his childhood.
