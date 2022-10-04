Hey there people, another Friday night and another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the season premier (though the existence of a season tacitly implies an off season) of Smackdown. So naturally we’re getting a lot of quality stuff to hype the show, like Logan Paul! Because sweet sweet Saudi Blood Money calls, and they’re still building his program with Roman Reigns. On the wrestling side of things we’re set for a rematch, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental title against Sheamus again. These two had a classic bout at Clash at the Castle and now they’re running it back and I, for one, can’t wait. Tonight is technically the go home show for Extreme Rules, an event so forgettable this year they waited until the last 10 days or so to actually fill out the card. But on that card we’ll get Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan again, and those two had a pull apart brawl last week so this week there will probably be some kind of continuation. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are headed for a Strap Match, and might have one more interaction tonight to sell it. I’m optimistic bout Drew and Kross, though optimism bites me in the butt more often than not. We’ve also got Ricochet taking on Solo Sikoa after Solo wiped out Madcap Moss with hip attacks last week. So that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO