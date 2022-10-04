Read full article on original website
Dutch Mantell Says Anyone Who Beats Sami Zayn Now Is “Over”
In a recent talk with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Sami Zayn’s capacity to connect with the viewers and the impact that sort of dynamic creates for a crowd reaction (via Wrestling Inc). Recently made an honorary member of The Bloodline, Zayn’s popularity makes him a catalyzing target for any wrestler trying to make a splash — good or bad — with the audience. You can read a highlight and watch the interview below.
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
Wheeler Yuta on the Advice William Regal Gave on Believing What You Say in Promos
– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, AEW star Wheeler Yuta discussed getting promo advice from William Regal. Below are somehighlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Wheeler Yuta on getting promo advice from William Regal: “I think the one that really stuck out to me was one from [William]...
Today’s NWA USA Surge Livestream: Rhett Titus Teams & Gustavo Face The Country Gentlemen
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:. * Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. Eric Jackson and Jaden Newman. * The Country Gentlemen (“Adorable” Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana) vs. Rhett Titus and Gustavo. *...
Hall’s Rampage Review – 10.7.22
Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. It’s the first half of a live double shot with a special Rampage. That should make the show a bit more interesting, which is a boost that is rather necessary around here. We have a Trios Titles match tonight, as the previously announced mask vs. career match has been canceled due to reasons of Andrade El Idolo. Let’s get to it.
AEW News: Two More Matches Set for Dynamite in Toronto, Live Rampage Video Highlights, PAC vs. Trent Beretta Highlights
– AEW has announced two new matchups for next week’s Toronto debut for Dynamite. PAC defends the All-Atlantic Championship once again, this time against Orange Cassidy. Also, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm teams with Hikaru Shida against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The card is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. It will be broadcast live on TBS. Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite in Toronto:
What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended
A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table. Bully Ray made his...
Dark Match Takes Place Before Impact Bound For Glory
Impact held a dark match before tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV. PWInsider reports that Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Juice Robinson defeat Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne in a match before the show went on the air. The report also notes that the promotion sold out the...
Brian Gewirtz on If He Could Still Handle Writing for Wrestling Today
– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz discussed potentially returning to wrestling and if he could still write for a wrestling product today. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Brian Gewirtz on if he could still write for wrestling today: “It’s like working...
WWE News: The Ultimate Extreme Rules Show, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Show, Rey Mysterio & Damage CTRL Set for La Previa
– WWE has released The Ultimate Extreme Rules. Johnny Gargano joins Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide to come up with their Extreme Rules dream card. The video is available below:. – WWE Now also previewed today’s Extreme Rules event:. – WWE La Previa de WWE...
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls Working as an Enhancement Talent for WWE While Still in High School
– During a recent interview with the Wrestling with Johners podcast (via Fightful), Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty discussed working as an enhancement talent with WWE while he was still in high school. Below are some highlights:. Scotty 2 Hotty on his early days in wrestling: “After I had...
Ruben Banks Recalls His WWE NIL Recruitment Process
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE NIL talent Ruben Banks discussed what made him opt to try out for the program. Below are some highlights. Banks on seeing Alabama football player Isaac Odugbesan as part of the inaugural class: “I noticed they selected him, and...
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
411’s WWE This is Awesome Report: “Most Awesome Weddings”
-This show has returned with episode 5 and this time bells are ringing as we look at awesome weddings. Let’s get to it!. -Greg Miller welcomes us to the show and throws to the opening video package that features highlights from various weddings over the years with Talking Heads providing thoughts. RENEE YOUNG! She tells us she loves weddings! LITA AND TRISH BRAWLING! Lawler: “Love is grand, but divorce is a hundred grand.” AWESOME! I forgot about the wedding with Bryan and AJ Lee. Lita/Edge wedding with Lita showing off the girls! I am a sucker for all of this!
Finn Balor on Plans for His Scrapped Universal Title Run, Triple H Taking Over as Head of Creative
– Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover recently spoke to WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed how his WWE Universal title run in 2016 was ended abruptly due to his shoulder injury, along with how things are different now that Triple H is heading creative in WWE. Below are some highlights:. Finn...
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.07.22
Hey there people, another Friday night and another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the season premier (though the existence of a season tacitly implies an off season) of Smackdown. So naturally we’re getting a lot of quality stuff to hype the show, like Logan Paul! Because sweet sweet Saudi Blood Money calls, and they’re still building his program with Roman Reigns. On the wrestling side of things we’re set for a rematch, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental title against Sheamus again. These two had a classic bout at Clash at the Castle and now they’re running it back and I, for one, can’t wait. Tonight is technically the go home show for Extreme Rules, an event so forgettable this year they waited until the last 10 days or so to actually fill out the card. But on that card we’ll get Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan again, and those two had a pull apart brawl last week so this week there will probably be some kind of continuation. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are headed for a Strap Match, and might have one more interaction tonight to sell it. I’m optimistic bout Drew and Kross, though optimism bites me in the butt more often than not. We’ve also got Ricochet taking on Solo Sikoa after Solo wiped out Madcap Moss with hip attacks last week. So that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
